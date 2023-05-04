Missouri Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) led a five-hour filibuster, followed by a 2-hour recess, at the Missouri Senate full session on Thursday. The senator from Cass County is concerned about a landfill being constructed in his district, but the filibuster delayed the passage of the fiscal 2024 operating budget.
The filibuster did end and the full senate reconvened at 7 p.m. They were in session for less than an hour, but they did read the committee-approved house bills 17-20, which means that the budget process can move forward to voting in both chambers on Friday.
The final budget has to be on Gov. Mike Parson's desk by 6 p.m. Friday.
House bills 2 through 15 were approved through a conference committee of combined House and Senate members late Wednesday night. The bills cannot be voted on until Friday's full House and Senate sessions due to a required 24-hour delay period.
HBs 17, 18, 19, and 20, however, were approved through committee Thursday morning and have to be discussed on the Senate floor before they can be approved by the House. That can't happen until the filibuster ends. HBs 17-20 include over $2 billion in fund allocations.
Other legislation that was on the Thursday agenda has been pushed back as well. Senate Bill 5, which would allow enrollment of nonresident students in public school districts, was scheduled to be perfected in the Senate but has yet to be discussed Thursday.
Post-pandemic, more teens are struggling with eating disorders than ever. NBC reports that patients are being diagnosed with eating disorders at younger ages and in more serious conditions, with both mental and physical symptoms appearing more urgent.
From 2018 to 2022, healthcare visits related to eating disorders increased by 107% in youth under the age of 17. That's more than the increase in visits related to depression and self-harm combined.
The Freedom Walk was started by the Kirsten Haglund Foundation to show those affected by disordered eating that there is hope.
Even Lewis found herself slipping back into old habits during lockdown.
"All bodies are good bodies," Lewis said. "It's always more important to focus on how you feel than you how look."
A judge has extended her order barring the enforcement of a unique rule
pushed by Missouri's Republican attorney general that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.
Attorney General Andrew Bailey initially sought to implement the rule effective April 27, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of transgender people. St. Louis County Judge Ellen Ribaudo on Monday granted a temporary restraining order and originally scheduled a May 11 hearing on the lawsuit.
The Planning and Zoning Commission met Thursday to discuss the results of their short-term rental survey. The survey was created to gather the community's thoughts on the initial regulatory standards for short-term rentals created by the commission.
Short-term rentals, or STRs, are housing options that are typically seen as alternatives to hotels, such as Airbnb or Vrbo.
The survey results saw 434 individual responses from the community and over 50 written responses.
It shows that most community members are not in favor of adding limitations, with 63% of survey responders saying they are against adding limitations to the location of STRs, and 71% against limitations on the number of days a STR can be rented out.
The commission hopes to meet with the Columbia city council in late June or early July for a work session, but won't hold any public hearings until fall of this year.