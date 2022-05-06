Baby formula shortage hits mid-Missouri
Missouri is facing a baby formula shortage after a popular brand recalled some of its products.
The Missouri Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC) helps purchase baby formula for those in need.
The nutrition supervisor and WIC supervisor of the Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Erin Harris, says the recall is what started the baby formula shortages.
The WIC program has since created a waiver for people to receive benefits on different kinds of formula.
13 MU students receive sanctions for their involvement in the Fiji hazing case
The University of Missouri announced Thursday that 13 students received proposed sanctions for their involvement in the hazing case at the former fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as Fiji.
The proposed sanctions come from MU's Office of Student Accountability and Support for violations of the Student Code of Conduct.
The family of former MU student Danny Santulli has agreed to settlements with 20 out of 23 defendants in their case, according to the family's attorney David Bianchi.
Lakeside Ashland development underway despite concerns from neighbors and unclear fire code
Developers plan on having Lakeside Ashland fully open by summertime after nearly a year of legal concerns.
According to project manager Nic Parks, the entertainment complex will include an outdoor theatre, restaurants, and a rope course.
Nearby residents, however, worry that the park will threaten their safety.
"It's a public disaster waiting to happen because of the single road in and out," said Lori Wallace, a resident of Log Province District.
Residents in northeast Columbia frustrated about potential for Dollar General
Northeast Columbia residents are concerned that a new Dollar General in their neighborhood will lower property values and increase noise pollution.
The proposed store would sit exactly two miles away from another Dollar General, and it would be the sixth in Columbia.
According to a flier created by local residents, "A business in the middle of a residential neighborhood will ruin everything."
Forecast: Locally heavy rain possible tonight, drier by Friday afternoon
Cloud cover and rain have been the story of the last few days, and that’s going to remain the story through the night into Friday morning.
Rain chances are highest in the morning on Friday, then we’ll dry out and be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day.
Morning temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s with highs in the lower 60s.