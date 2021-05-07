Market on the Move: Increased construction costs cause concern for builders
For those trying to remodel or build a new home, it could cost you a pretty penny.
“The market is super crazy. Prices are really high, materials cost is super high, and its hard to get materials,” Nathan Goen, owner of New Beginnings Construction & Remodeling, said.
He says the reason that the cost of materials is so high is because of the coronavirus.
"Lumber prices are triple what they used to be. Things like fan covers, appliances, its months we are waiting to be delivered,” Tim Paulson, with Emery Sapp & Sons, said.
Local universities encouraging, not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for now
More than 200 colleges and universities around the country have announced they will require students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall, but local universities have not made that decision yet.
Columbia College spokesperson Sam Fleury said the college has discussed the option, but as of now is not requiring it.
Fleury said since Columbia College is separated across 38 different campuses, its decision is different from more traditional universities.
“We're definitely trying to encourage all of our college community members to get vaccinated,“ Fleury said.
Dreams to reality: Mizzou’s NFL Draft picks are on their way to the next level
Thursday marks one week after the start of the NFL Draft, where many college football players dream of hearing their name announced on the big stage. For five Mizzou players, this dream became a reality.
But dreams like this don’t come true without work. Offensive lineman Larry Borom was drafted in the fifth round to the Chicago Bears. He says he felt relieved that his work finally paid off, but the work is not done.
Fotoohighiam to remain free despite violating bond conditions within a day of his release
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam escaped an attempt to have him thrown back in jail for violations of the bond conditions that allowed him to go free Tuesday.
During a hearing in Special Judge Russell Ohmer's chambers Thursday, he decided not to rule immediately on a prosecutor's request to have Fotoohighiam's bond revoked. Fotoohighiam, who is charged with first-degree conspiracy to have a judge and another person killed, along with other crimes, was released on his own recognizance Monday after spending more than five years in jail.
Forecast: A seasonal Friday before weekend rain chances
Clear and cool will be the big words to start the day! Temperatures will be in the middle 40s for the morning hours, but we will quickly warm to the lower 70s for the afternoon. Skies will become increasingly cloudy, but we will remain dry.
Evening plans should be in good shape with temperatures in the 60s.