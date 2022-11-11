Callaway County sheriff charged with DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has been charged with two misdemeanors following his October arrest for driving while intoxicated. Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism Thursday with DWI and resisting/interfering arrest. A Callaway County human resources employee told KOMU 8 Thursday night Chism is "still the elected sheriff."
Chism was arrested on Oct. 6 in Moberly. Moberly police officers were called to the Arby's on Highway 24 around 7:40 p.m. for a report of property damage.
According to a probable cause statement, Chism was driving his Ford F-150 and struck a concrete drive-thru barrier. The statement said pieces of Chism's bumper and his front license plate were found near the concrete barrier he had struck. If convicted on the DWI charge, Luntsford said Chism faces up to six months in Randolph County Jail and fines. For resisting arrest, Chism faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Chism has an initial appearance scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. in Randolph County court.
EmVP: 'Fought for a cause': WWII veteran reflects on time in Pacific
Every day, memories of World War II fade away as the service members who fought in it age into their 90s or older. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, only one percent of WWII veterans are still living or nearly 170,000 people.
99-year-old Howell Wheaton is one of those veterans. Howell lives just outside of Columbia where he helps run his family's angus farm, Wheaton Angus. He went to bootcamp in January 1943 and then spent the next two years overseas. He wore multiple hats during his time in the Pacific as a squad leader in the "Little Sixty Mortars" and as the company commander's runner.
"His runner was either killed or wounded," Howell said. "And he said, 'You can do double duty as squad leader.'"
He carried messages to headquarters or other battalions and strung communication lines behind enemy lines, too.
He later married his wife, moved to Boone County in 1972 and worked in extension as Missouri's Forage and Grassland specialist. He retired in 1985. His research is still used today.
MU Health Care proposes new projects to expand health care access
MU Health Care has proposed several new projects that would expand health care services in mid-Missouri.
Representatives from MU Health Care spoke Thursday during the Health Affairs Committee meeting on MU's campus. The committee oversees MU Health Care for the UM System Board of Curators.
The emergency room expansion will be funded through MU Health Care's annual capital budget, according to a slideshow presentation of the proposal.
It needs to get approved by the UM System Board of Curators, which is scheduled to meet next Thursday in St. Louis.
Newly-expanded Southern Boone Middle School expected to ensure safety for students
Community members were able to get a first look at the inside of Southern Boone Middle School renovations Thursday.
The school was renovated through a $7.7 million bond issue, which was approved by voters in April 2021.
The building now has a new main office, science labs, library and vocational areas. Two existing buildings were connected to build the new addition. The project also included constructing new classrooms and other improvements throughout the middle school.
The district hosted a community open house Thursday, along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"Before, our middle school consisted of two buildings, and for students to get to and from classes, they had to walk through an outdoor area," Interim Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth said.
Now, students are all under one roof through the day.
Average credit card interest rates at 30-year high
Carrying a credit card balance now comes with a hefty price tag. That’s because average credit card interest rates (APR) have increased to 19.04% as of Nov. 9.
"Bankrate has been surveying credit card rates since 1985, and this eclipses the previous all-time high of 19% from July 1991," Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst, Greg McBride, told NBC News.
According to the Federal Reserve, more than 80% of American adults had at least one credit card in 2020. Steven Hermann, Co-founder of ProPartner Wealth, said credit cards are important tools for building good credit scores.
While a higher APR can be scary, Hermann said it’s okay to open a credit card as long as you use it responsibly.
“It's okay to open a credit card if you are financially responsible,” Hermann said. “One important thing to do is that you pay it off as you use it, kind of like a bank account. So it's not waiting until the statement comes… you actually need to keep track of it.”
Boone Library Board agrees to send statement to Sec. Ashcroft on youth book restrictions
The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send a message of opposition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office regarding a proposed new rule.
It would require that all state-funded libraries restrict minors from checking out books that the library labels "age-inappropriate."
It also mandates that libraries create a written criteria describing how they determine the book to be inappropriate for minors.
Library Executive Director Margaret Conroy called the rule "political" in front of the board.
Conroy said that it is up to parents to determine what is appropriate for their children, not a librarian.
"The proposed rule would restrict our ability to allow parents to choose material for their children. It would require library staff to monitor what material children check out, which is not something we do right now," said Conroy. "We believe it is the parent's responsibility to determine what their minor child checks out at the library."
Conroy also mentioned that current practice requires that parents have to sign for a minor's library card.
Forecast: Colder starting on Friday, lasting for at least a week
Temperatures broke a record on Wednesday and we tied a record on Thursday. Temperatures will be nowhere near a record for Friday, but they will be SIGNIFICANTLY colder.
Today wasn't a record breaker, but we did tie the record of 79° from 1949. If we cut that temperature in half that's where we will be Friday afternoon. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/xKhqDigkGf— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 11, 2022
RAIN CHANCES
Showers will move through the region overnight into early Friday morning as cold air from our cold front arrives. Rain will continue into the early morning and as cold air funnels in with the rain, a snowflake or two isn't out of the question. This will not accumulate or cause issues.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the lower 30s and only warm to the upper 30s, to near 40°. Wind chills through the day will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will start with temperatures in the lower 20s with highs warming to the upper 30s. Breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 10s at the start of the day and afternoon wind chills in the upper 20s.
Winds will be calmer on Sunday with temperatures warming slightly for a few days, back to the 40s. We’ll be watching a system that is expected to pass by the region Tuesday that could bring a slight chance of precipitation. Overall, temperatures are going to remain well below average.