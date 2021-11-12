Jury finds Joseph Elledge guilty of second-degree murder in death of his wife Mengqi Ji
After nearly seven hours of deliberation, the jury has found Joseph Elledge guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Mengqi Ji.
Ji was reported missing by Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
Rosenblum called Ji's death a "tragic accident" and that her death was consistent with a subdural hematoma, or a buildup of blood on the surface of the brain.
Mengqi Ji's close friend remembers her life following Elledge guilty verdict
It's been more than two years since any of Ji's friends saw her last. One of Ji's close friends from college said he's missed his friend every single day.
The two met at the same college back in China. Ji came to the United States and attended the University of Missouri for additional schooling. When she came back to China, Li said she was an inspiration for him and many others to come to MU.
Li said as much as this trial reminds him of the pain of losing his friend, he hopes people never forget Ji. He also said he hope everyone who knew or loved Ji is now able to find healing in moving on.
Missouri treasurer uses Veterans Day to bring awareness to 251 unclaimed medals
Veterans Day is a little more special for one mid-Missouri family this year, after they recognized that the Missouri state treasurer has been holding their father's military medals.
Albert Kincaid Sr. is an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life taking pride in his service and his community. The medals are just another way of representing his dedication toward everything he does.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick used Veterans Day as a way to publicly announce the current 251 unclaimed military medals his office has. According to the treasurer, there are five purple hearts, four bronze stars and many other service medals.
CoMo United launches triage program to help Afghan refugees coming to central Missouri
Columbia organization leaders are launching a new platform to help bring refugees from Afghanistan to central Missouri.
Catholic Charities in Columbia has resettled 119 refugees from Afghanistan in the last five weeks. CoMo United is working closely with Catholic Charities leaders to organize donations and to communicate among nonprofits for future donations.
Twenty-five organizations showed up at The Crossing church on Thursday to learn more about how their groups can help with the resettling of refugees. Refugee's needs are changing daily, and CoMo United aims to quickly triage those needs and allocate resources to families.
Blair Oaks travels to Mexico in battle of mid-Missouri heavyweights
Two high-powered offenses will square off in the Class 3 District 5 Championship on Friday night.
The Mexico Bulldogs finished the regular season at 7-2 and earned the top seed in the district.
Blair Oaks has won two of the last three state championships, but lost twice in the regular season. This is first time since 2014 that the Falcons have lost more than once in the regular season. Blair Oaks is the three-seed in the district.
This will be Mexico's fifth district title game in school history, but the Bulldogs have gone 1-3 in those past four games.
The Bulldogs will host the Falcons at 7 p.m. on Friday night.