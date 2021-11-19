Board of Curators vote to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees
The University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved a resolution to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees Thursday afternoon.
The Board of Curators voted 7-1-1 to comply with the Biden administration's executive order.
The mandate is for all staff, faculty and student employees at all four UM System campuses.
UM System President Mun Choi said he will develop a plan for religious and medical exemptions and policies for isolating employees who do not comply. He will later present the plan to the Board of Curators.
Employees will have to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
Catholic Charities, Afghan doctor help refugees resettle in mid-Missouri
As the refugee crisis continues to unfold in Afghanistan, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is helping Afghans find refuge in mid-Missouri.
Last Thursday, Keep CoMo United launched a triage program, which is focused on organizing refugee donations from nonprofits. Catholic Charities is one of those nonprofits and so far, has assisted 120 Afghans since September, and the organizations plans to accommodate about 150 to 175 more through February.
Former University of Missouri Master's student, Dr. Kaakar joined Catholic Charities to assist in their efforts to take in Afghan refugees, helping with everything from the moment he greets them at the airport. He provides a culturally adept sense of understanding of what circumstances refugees are facing.
Catholic Charities said it's in need of critical items before the holiday season. The nonprofit accepts monetary donations, as well as physical goods, such as household items, food items and baby items.
Audrain County pediatric vaccination clinic sees low turnout, citing parental concern
After hosting its first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Audrain County saw a low turnout of appointments.
The Audrain County Health Department Director, Craig Brace, said he's not surprised with the low numbers and cites parent concerns about the vaccine as the main issue.
He said around a dozen children and parents showed up to the morning vaccination shift on Thursday and about 20 to 25 more had appointments for the afternoon. Brace said they anticipated low numbers after looking at nationwide data for child vaccination clinics.
Brace said the top concerns voiced from parents about the vaccine are that there hasn't been enough research for children to receive it and that it may affect their child's fertility later in life.
Right now, the Audrain County Health Department said it has no plans to hold vaccination clinics at schools in the area. Brace said part of the reason is because the number of parents interested in vaccinating their children is very low and the health department can accommodate them without extra help.
State attorneys general launch investigation into Meta-owned Instagram's impact on kids
A bipartisan group of 10 state attorneys general have launched an investigation into Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, focused on the potential harms of its Instagram platform on children and teens.
The announcement follows extensive reporting on a trove of internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen. Some of those documents show that the company's own researchers have found that Instagram can damage young users' mental health and body image, and can exacerbate dangerous behaviors such as eating disorders.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement that the allegations made by the attorneys general are false and said they "demonstrate a deep misunderstanding of the facts." He also noted that the company plans to launch features to help teens regulate their use of Instagram, such as a "Take a Break" reminder, which was announced in October amid intense scrutiny.
Kennel dog from Pennsylvania saved from death, becomes K-9 officer for Missouri police
A dog that was slated to be put down is instead Spring Hill police's newest officer.
Loki, who is two, was initially bought by the Olathe Police Department from a kennel in Pennsylvania. When a medical screening revealed that Loki had an underdeveloped kidney, the kennel agreed to replace the dog.
Spring Hill's K-9 officer Niko was getting ready to retire, creating a perfect opening for Loki to become the department's new K-9 officer, police said.
Loki is set to be pinned at the Spring Hill City Council meeting on Thursday.