Power restored after outage affects over 5,000 Columbia residents
More than 5,000 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night. The outage continued for about an hour before Columbia Water and Light crews restored power.
"We were just sitting in the dark, acting like the 1800s lit up with candles," Columbia resident Dallas Kleiboeker said.
Columbia police investigated the area of Grindstone Parkway and Ponderosa Street for a related medical emergency, CPD said in a tweet. They have not confirmed the nature of injuries at this time.
Columbia community comes together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving
"It's just a good memory," attendee Ariann Foster said. "Especially on a day like this it's important that people are out here helping people who don't have food or all of that."
Parents and NICU staff share their stories during Prematurity Awareness month
Brendon Steenbergen is a parent of premature twins. His boys, Freddy and Phillip, have spent the majority of their lives inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
“I owe my entire family to the staff here," Steenbergen said. The nurses have been wonderful, but I mean, the thing about the NICU, it's not just the nurses. It's everybody.”
Christine Anderson is another parent who spent time with her daughter, Aubrey, in the NICU. She was so inspired by the nurses who cared for her daughter that she decided to become a NICU nurse herself.
“I can explain things in a way that's easier for [parents] to hear versus just 'nurse language,'” Anderson said.
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, is a public health issue in Missouri.
One in six women and girls struggle with period poverty and mostly affects women and girls of color who are at or below the federal poverty line.
Alliance for Period Supplies reports that approximately two-thirds of Missouri women struggle with this on an annual basis.
“Not everyone in the U.S. has a period, and so people just don’t think about luxury taxes for the basic needs like pads and tampons," Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
First Alert Weather Forecast:
Morning temperatures will start on a cool note in the lower to middle 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny through the day with highs quickly warming into the middle 50s for the afternoon. Making for a much more pleasant temperature at Kickoff for the Missouri Tigers compared to what we saw last Saturday.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will have sunshine early in the morning, but cloud cover will be increasing quickly with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s. Most of Saturday is expected to be dry, but rain chances will increase during the evening and overnight hours.
Rain will linger into Sunday morning before we dry out in the afternoon. Sunday will be a much cooler day with highs in the 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will warm early in the week before another cold front arrives to bring cooler air for the end of the week.