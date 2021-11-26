Two juveniles detained after juvenile shot in Columbia early Thursday morning
Two juveniles were detained after a third juvenile was shot in Columbia early Thursday morning.
Columbia Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Old Highway 63 around 2:05 a.m., according to a news release.
A juvenile male was located with a life-threatening injury from a gunshot. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Two juveniles males were detained for second degree assault and armed criminal action. According to CPD, the incident was not a "random act of violence," and the three juveniles knew each other.
Columbia man struck by car after rollover crash on Old Highway 63
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car following his own single car rollover crash on Old Highway 63 Thursday night.
The 43-year-old, whose name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, was driving near the 2000 block of Old Highway 63 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled into a ditch, according to a news release from Columbia Police.
The man made his way back to the road but then was struck by another vehicle that was traveling northbound on Old Highway 63, the release said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for his serious injuries.
One year after vandalism attack, historically Black Holts Summit church shares thanks with community
The Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church is giving thanks a year after vandals attacked its nearly 200 year-old church.
The November 2020 damage left behind bullet holes, overturned church pews and shattered windows.
But it also created a reason to help.
“You hear about this in the news,” Rev. Christine Gardner said. “You read about this in other areas, but to experience that? We were at a loss for words, but there was never an option to not rebuild.”
Columbia high schooler wins world championship in saddle seat horseback riding
Rock Bridge High School sophomore Grace Markel is the World Grand Champion of Champions in saddle seat horseback riding.
Markel won the championship in Louisville this past August.
"I know it's been my dream for a very long time," Markel said. "I just can't believe it finally happened."
Markel's success on the national level didn't come out of nowhere, nor by herself. Markel said she has trained with a group of riders at High Spirits Farm in Boone County for most of her life.
Community steps up to help feed Maries County inmates
On Wednesday, the Maries County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook and asked the community if there were any nonprofits or churches providing food in the area yesterday.
The Sheriff's Office said it wanted to provide Maries County inmates with a real Thanksgiving meal.
The community delivered.
Just a few hours later, the Sheriff's Office posted photos of a trunk-load of food that the community dropped off.