Two Democrats run unopposed for House 45 and 46 seats
Two candidates already know the outcome of their race ahead of Tuesday's election. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith are running unopposed for local seats in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Steinhoff is running in the 45th District, which encompasses downtown Columbia.
State health department issues health advisory as RSV cases rise
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a health advisory Wednesday regarding the increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the state.
RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older people, the virus can be more serious.
The health advisory warns that Missouri is experiencing a significant early increase in RSV this year, with a 16% positivity rate.
Farmers share long-term concern as persistent drought continues
The College Roadshow made its stop at MU Thursday morning. The event brought several of Missouri's agricultural organizations and three experts into Columbia to discuss some of the biggest news for Missouri's agriculture industry.
Among the concerns are rising input prices and worsening drought conditions. As of Nov. 1, most of Missouri is experiencing drought with a small portion experiencing exceptional drought conditions.
With lower water levels, farmers who rely on the Mississippi River for transportation are having a harder time transporting their harvest efficiently.
Low September unemployment rate 'unusual' for Columbia
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics ranked Columbia as having the second lowest rate of unemployment for a metropolitan area in the month of September, in a new report released Wednesday.
Columbia had an unemployment rate of 1.4% – below the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.3%. According to the report, a total of 198 areas had September jobless rates below the U.S. rate of 3.3%, 167 areas had rates above it, and 24 areas had rates equal to that of the nation.
Bernie Andrews, the executive vice president of Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Inc., said September’s report is particularly unique.
Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College
Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College.
Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
Columbia Public Works Spokesperson John Ogan told KOMU 8 that the alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.