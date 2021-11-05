Columbia business owner gets second chance to make a difference in community
A Columbia business owner is using what he calls his second chance to make a difference in the community.
Trey Dawson owns Backyard K9, a dog training service. The business offers a wide range of personal and group K9 behavior training
Dawson battled with substance abuse disorder, leading him in and out of prison during his younger years. But it was prison that led him to find his new path in life.
“When I went to prison here in Missouri, I had the opportunity to be able to enter the Puppies for Parole program,” Dawson said. “I had the opportunity to not only be able to train dogs, but be able to train people how to train dogs. I just kind of invested my time in prison.”
Dawson’s goal with Backyard K9 is to give second chances to dogs all over the community, the way dogs gave him his second chance at life.
The murder trial of Joseph Elledge: Former CPD detective takes the stand
The prosecution's first piece of evidence was the continuance of Joseph Elledge's interview with the Columbia Police Department from October 2019.
After the break for lunch, court resumed with defense attorney Matei Stroescu cross-examining former Columbia Police detective Alan Mitchell.
The court resumed with a brief interview with Detective Jon Voss. Voss explained to the court how he requested phone records.
A cell tower was able to find Elledge's phone near Rock Bridge State Park, where the prosecution is arguing that he hid Mengqi Ji's body.
To wrap up the day, the prosecution called an employee with Boone County Joint Communications to the stand to confirm Elledge's plea for help to find his wife.
Court will reconvene Friday at 8:00 a.m.
United Airlines to suspend flights out of Columbia beginning Jan. 4
United Airlines is pulling its two flights to Chicago out of Columbia Regional Airport beginning Jan. 4.
The airline cited limited resources and staffing impacts caused by the pandemic as a reason for its decision.
United operates two daily flights to Chicago out of the airport at 10 a.m. and 2:07 p.m. The airline began flying out of the city's airport in 2017.
American Airlines will still operate five daily flights out of the Columbia airport; three to Dallas/Fort Worth and two to Chicago
A Brighter Tomorrow: Burrell Behavioral Health partners with MU to provide tuition assistance for social workers
Burrell Behavioral Health is partnering with the University of Missouri to provide tuition assistance for students pursuing a Master of Social Work.
The tuition assistance comes during a time of staffing shortages for mental health and health care workers. Burrell is incentivizing their staff members to pursue higher education in social work by giving a stipend of $10,000 to use toward MU's tuition.
Anyone working for Burrell for at least one year is eligible for the program. The master's program at MU takes about three years to complete. Once completed, employees will continue to work at Burrell to serve the mental health needs of the community.
Burrell's tuition assistance with MU is an expansion of an existing program with Stephens College. Burrell provides financial assistance to employees pursuing a Master of Social Work at Stephens. The program consists of both online and in-person classes.
Chiefs Bolton wins Defensive Rookie of the Month
Former Mizzou star and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month Award for the month of October.
In four October games Bolton racked up 32 of his team-leading 43 tackles.The former Tiger also had 7 tackles for loss in October, 2nd in the entire NFL during those four games.
Bolton becomes the first Chief to win a Rookie of the Month Award since Marcus Peters in 2015.