Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex
Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted.
Police said the suspect is still at large.
Columbia residents share feedback on proposed trash bag changes
Columbia residents were given the opportunity to ask questions and comment on the proposed changes around the use of city logo refuse bags Thursday.
The Solid Waste Utility has recommended that the code be amended to no longer require the use of city logo bags as well as the requirement for the city to supply refuse bags.
With Schmitt headed to Washington, Missouri to get new attorney general
Once Schmitt's term begins in January, Missouri will need a new attorney general.
It's up to Governor Mike Parson to appoint a new attorney general to finish out the rest of Schmitt's four year term, which ends in 2024.
A spokesperson for the Governor's office told KOMU 8 Gov. Parson has interviewed multiple people for the position, but there is "not a confirmed date" to announce an appointment.
Mid-Missouri veterinarians offer free animal services to unhoused families
The Pet Wellness Alliance is a nonprofit, veterinary clinic in Columbia founded in 2021, which offers wellness, outpatient and behavioral services to animals in Mid-Missouri.
The Pet Wellness Alliance hosted a pop-up from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday to any pet family facing homelessness or near homelessness.
The non-profit provided free wellness checks and vaccinations for animals.
Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall
A Hickman High School student has been detained following a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department.
CPD said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for "first-degree making a terrorist threat."
Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend
Get ready for a major cold snap beginning Friday. Morning temps tomorrow will be in the upper 10s with wind chills on average feeling like 5 to 15 degrees. Afternoon temperatures are not any better...Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 20s. The record coldest daytime high is 27 degrees, set in 1903.
Next week appears much warmer and temperatures will be back to more normal highs in the lower 50s, mornings in the upper 30s. If you are planning to host, or travel on Thanksgiving Day get ready for some rain! As of now, rain showers are possible on Thursday and Friday of next week. We could even see some rain over next weekend.