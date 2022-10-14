Consignment sale provides relief for parents as costs rise due to inflation
Inflation is bringing prices up across the board, and some mid-Missouri parents say they’re feeling the pinch.
According to the Brookings Institute, a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would cost $310,605 when factoring in future inflation. This is $26,011 more than a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on the same issue.
Nichole Clark and Casey Elliott are co-owners of Just Between Friends, Columbia. Just Between Friends is a pop-up marketplace where families can buy and sell gently-used products for their children. Clark said she hopes the marketplace can provide families with deals that alleviate financial stresses.
Breast cancer survivor serves up a special way to talk early detection
In Laura Denzel's kitchen, there's just about every kind of cookie cutter you can imagine.
As the owner of Ginny & Coal Cookie Co., Denzel said her oven always seems to be hot and she's always decorating something. But this month, she's using more of her pink frosting to raise awareness for breast cancer. She's selling pink ribbon cookies with profits in part going to MU Heath Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia.
"It just feels good to help," Denzel said. "Ignorance is not bliss when it comes to cancer."
Police identify victim in connection to murder on High Quest Drive
The Columbia Police Department has identified the victim in connection to the murder on High Quest Drive earlier this week.
Police said Patricia Kelly, 59, is now confirmed as the victim whose body was found hidden in a closet in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive on Monday.
This comes after Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder. Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.
Farmers, energy advocates continue to battle over Grain Belt Express addition
The proposed Tiger Connector energy line plans to bring new sources of power to central Missouri, but some farmers are working to stop the project from coming to fruition.
The new transmission line has become a point of contention for many mid-Missouri farmers and landowners. The project is the newest proposal as part of the Grain Belt Express run by Invenergy, a private energy company based in Chicago.
Marilyn Smith, a farmer in Callaway County since 1979, says the land is not Invenergy's to use.
Educational expo helps students, job seekers find success
The fourth annual Boonslick Education and Employment Expo was held Thursday at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel, to underline educational and unemployment opportunities for students and job seekers.
Organizers said the expo was held to help people find their path toward success, which doesn't look the same for everyone.
Exhibitors included local and regional employers, state and local technical schools, college and universities, job skill training, and summer jobs, internships and apprenticeships.