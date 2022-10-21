What next steps look like for Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board
After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity.
After the group's meetings were suspended in August, however, board members have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?
Different suggestions and strategies to tackle the direction of CPRB's path are continuing to come forward.
"The public should weigh in on it," Ward 1 Councilwoman Pat Fowler said in regard to the restructuring process. "They should come to us and say 'we want a much more focused investigatory model,' or 'we want a less focused and less investigatory model.' I mean, the public is really clear when they come to the podium and tell us what they want and need. And then we must act on that."
Highway Patrol separates itself from Legal Missouri 2022's 'Our turn' advertisement
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statement Wednesday against the patrol's depiction in an advertisement supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Missouri.
MSHP released a social media statement Wednesday night signaling its awareness of the ad, stating that it did not give its permission for the use of its emblem, name or images to be used.
Amendment 3 has not received support from the Democratic or Republican parties in Missouri, although Gov. Mike Parson is notably against the amendment. MSHP has not issued support for or against the amendment.
NextGen's future defined by expansion and growth
The Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Institute continues to grow and expand a year after it opened, already bringing in nearly $100 million in grants and talent.
NextGen's 32 researchers and four floors have started to shape both the look and focus of its precision health initiatives. Some space, including the fourth floor, is currently "shelled out" but is expected to be fully built by 2024.
NextGen’s work will require $7.4 million in fiscal year 2023, which covers maintenance, custodial and utility costs. The university spends an additional $1.4 million to staff the building and help support researchers in the facility, according to a spokesperson.
Drought worsens in Missouri as lack of precipitation may continue into winter season
Missouri droughts continue to worsen with little relief in sight, with the United States drought monitor showing that soil dryness has increased over the last few weeks.
82% of the state is experiencing drought conditions while 50% is experiencing this to an extreme degree. Even the heavy rains St Louis experienced in late July and early August have not helped the situation as they are now experiencing drought conditions.
A cool and dry trend will continue into the coming season, bringing rain and snow at a lesser in smaller amounts and at a lesser frequency. The National Weather Service and National Drought Mitigation Center expects these drought conditions to persist through the spring of 2023.
Hotels report higher than usual bookings ahead of MU's homecoming weekend
Hotels are reporting higher bookings ahead of MU's Homecoming weekend.
Greg Rakestraw, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Kingdom City, says this weekend's bookings have doubled and room prices increased.
“We've been booked up here for I think about two or three months for homecoming weekend,” Rakestraw said. “[And] of course, supply and demand, and so the rates are higher for this weekend.”
MU’s Homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Columbia. The football game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Local food bank hosts Halloween charity ball to help with supply chain issues
A local food bank, SERVE Inc., is just one of many food banks currently experiencing supply chain issues. The food bank primarily feeds residents of Callaway County, with its client services lead saying it feeds about 800 people each month.
This issue affects many mid-Missouri organizations, with some grocers even seeing longer waits for food.
SERVE Inc. hosted a food drive in September in the hopes of easing local hunger insecurities in the community, and will host another event this weekend to help raise more money for the cause.