Two investigations begin on MU's Phi Gamma Delta; records show previous violations
The University of Missouri is conducting two separate investigations on Phi Gamma Delta and is taking a third action to temporarily halt all MU fraternity activity.
The investigations and action comes after an MU freshman ended up in the hospital with concerns of alcohol poisoning after a social event at the fraternity in the early morning hours Wednesday.
According to the university's Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life records, Wednesday's violation was not the first time Phi Gamma Delta has been in trouble with the university.
Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says
The FBI's Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.
Two local detectives visited the North Port, Florida, home of Laundrie's parents shortly before the FBI made its announcement.
The identification came hours after police in North Port said the remains that were found were skeletal and belonged to a human.
A belonging suspected to be Laundries that was found by the remains have yet to be processed.
Jefferson City Parks looks to build new ice rink
The Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City is where many Mid-Missourians go to skate and the rink is declining in functionality after the effects of flooding and wear and tear. In addition, the rink's equipment is nearing its replacement age.
The Jefferson City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry master plan outlines the infrastructure that could go to the ice rink for improvements with $1 million from last year's city budget.
Taylor Hayes, a finalist for the Saint Louis Blue Crew ice skaters says she sees possible improvements to the rink that would make it better. Overcrowding is also a problem she has noticed.
3 Tigers lost for the football season due to injuries
Mizzou announced on Thursday that three football players have suffered season-ending injuries. The players are offensive lineman Case Cook, defensive lineman Chris Turner and defensive back Mason Pack. All three players are seniors.
Cook had been in and out of the lineup, missing action against Kentucky, Southeast Missouri State and Boston College before returning for the past three games. Cook, a redshirt senior from Clem, Georgia, has been a key piece of the Mizzou offensive line since 2018 and carried a streak of 20 straight starts at right guard into the 2021 season.
Chris Turner started 25 straight games at defensive end from 2017 to 2019. In 2020 he played in all 10 games for Mizzou, registering just 7 tackles. He had 9 tackles in 6 of Missouri's 7 games in 2021.
Mizzou did not provide any details on the season-ending injuries of each player. Since the Tigers are on a bye this week Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz only had one media availability this week, speaking on the SEC's weekly coaches conference call on Wednesday.