Mexico Public Schools cancels classes for Friday after online threat
Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community.
The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening.
The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday.
"Mexico Public Schools was made aware late this evening of a threat against MHS & MMS. At this time, we are unsure if the threat is credible, but it is being treated as a serious threat," the district said in an email. "Student safety in Mexico Public Schools is a top priority."
Advanced DNA technology used to identify suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case
Police say advanced DNA technology was used to identify a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia.
After years of investigation, James Frederick Wilson, 59, was named as potential suspect, Columbia police announced during a community briefing Thursday.
Wilson is being held at the Iredell County Jail in North Carolina on a $1 million bond. He will be extradited to Columbia, but police did not have a timeline.
Nonprofit takes steps to care for those suffering from homelessness in rural mid-Missouri
The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) is taking action in helping care for those who need shelter in rural areas like Mexico.
ACSRC has always offered a shelter during the winter months but is now in the process of opening transitional housing units for people to stay in year-round.
The ACSRC began accepting applications in August for its transitional housing units that will officially open on Nov. 1, according to Jay Eicher, chairman of the ACSRC Board.
California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse
The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday.
Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim.
Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when it collapsed around 1:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The fall of the bridge trapped four people and three were able to get out with minor injuries.
Local organizations provide support for families as inflation causes financial strain
Organizations in Boone County are stepping up to provide resources for families as inflation continues to cause financial strain.
The Salvation Army in Columbia opened a baby pantry in July to help parents struggling to make ends meet. They open their doors on the fourth Thursday of every month, giving parents the opportunity to stock up on essentials like diapers, wipes and baby food.