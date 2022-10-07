Ronald McDonald House to build new location in Columbia
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is planning to move its location from Lansing Avenue closer to where the new hospital is being built. The new location will be built at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue, at 1110 South College Avenue.
“We certainly are taking advantage of the opportunity to build a new house and make it larger,” Executive Director of RMHC of Mid-Missouri Terri Gray said. “We currently have 18 guest rooms and they are full. They are fully occupied and we do have a waitlist.”
'She loved hard': Woman thrown over Highway 63 overpass remembered
The unhoused population in Columbia is remembering the life of Kaylen Ann Schmit, who was killed Tuesday night.
Schmit, a 24-year-old woman from Columbia, died after being thrown over the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night, according to Columbia police. Schmit fell approximately 38 feet, according to a probable cause statement.
Jessie Randall Williams, a 31-year-old man from Columbia, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. No additional details about his arrest have been made available.
Darren Morton, managing director of Turning Point, said Schmit had used their services for years. Turning Point is a day center in Columbia that offers services for unhoused people, like laundry, showers and a place to sleep during the day.
"For the last two years, I've been a person in her life," Morton said. "A friend, a mentor, a brother, I mean whatever she needed."
Organizers for Hartsburg's Pumpkin Festival said they're expecting between 30,000 and 40,000 people to come through town over the two-day festival this weekend.
Jeri Cooper, a festival committee member, said there will be 247 booths at the event this year, and she said that's more than ever before.
There is now a $5 parking fee, but the festival will still be free to attend.
Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
On Thursday President Biden will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior administration officials said would affect thousands of Americans charged with that crime.
As part of the announcement, Biden also encouraged governors to take similar steps to pardon state simple marijuana possession charges, a move that would potentially affect many thousands more Americans.
Update: Woman charged after allegedly shooting U.S. Army Sergeant
A Fort Leonard Wood woman is facing charges after a shooting on Tuesday.
Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Springfield.
Hamilton's former spouse, who is an active-duty Army sergeant, called 911 around 11 p.m. Tuesday night saying Hamilton was carrying a handgun and demanding to see their 7-year-old child, according to court documents.