Inside the effort to keep MU game day safe
As thousands of fans dressed in black and gold pour into Memorial Stadium for the Missouri football team's first game of the season, a patchwork of state and local agencies try to keep them safe.
"There are a lot of challenges to get prepared," said Dr. Joshua Stilley, medical director for MU Health Care EMS. "Communication can be really difficult."
Stilley oversees a team of medical personnel who are spread throughout the stadium. He said there are teams on foot that can respond to emergencies in the stands.
Treeline cancels 2023 music festival, citing high expenses
Treeline Music Fest, formerly known as Roots N Blues Festival, has canceled its 2023 festival due to "significantly higher than expected expenses."
The festival posted to its social media pages Thursday afternoon with the announcement.
"Team Treeline has made every effort to create a unique and authentic experience that features a diverse lineup in Columbia, Missouri. We are facing significantly higher than expected expenses that have made it impossible to produce this event to the standard the community deserves," the post said.
Columbia elementary teacher dies in car crash
A first-grade teacher at Grant Elementary School died in a car accident Tuesday night, according to letters sent to Grant families by principal Jen Wingert.
Caroline Dill was in her first year teaching full time at Grant, the letters said. She student-taught there last year.
Wingert wrote that counselors will be in Dill's class and at the school Friday to talk about grief and emotions.
"As soon as we are able, we’ll send additional information to our staff and families," Wingert wrote.
Columbia woman devotes to helping the community by caring for stray kittens
One Columbia woman has made a significant impact in her community through her commitment to trap, neuter and return (TNR) stray kittens.
"I realized there were a lot of feral kitty cats on my security cameras. And I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's time to do this again,'" TNR enthusiast Christina Byrd said.