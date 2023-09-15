Columbia Citizens Police Review Board questions police on use of force policies
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) questioned Columbia police officers on their use of force policies at a special meeting, Thursday night.
Some board members said they're concerned the Columbia Police Department's use-of-force policy is too vague. Board Chairperson, Reece Ellis, said he wants to scrutinize CPD's policies on de-escalation, chokeholds and use-of-force. Ellis said he's heard from community members specifically about CPD's chokehold policy.
The board held a public work session with the Columbia Police Department's Police and Accreditation Manager, Adam Ward. Ward helps update and review polices for the department. Ward said the department is reviewing its policies to try and make them clearer.
"Some things are vague. That's just kind of how things are because use of force isn't necessarily something which follows hard and fast rules," Ward said.
Jefferson City Council meets to discuss reallocation of half-a-million dollars from Parks and Rec
Jefferson City's budget committee met with the JC Parks department Thursday night to discuss a councilman's request for the Parks department to give over half-a-million dollars to the Public Works department.
Ward 5 Councilman, Mark Schwartz, argued at Monday's budget meeting that the money could be better used to improve various Public Works' vehicles.
“Most of the vehicles purchased, including dump trucks and snowplows, and all the things that are necessary for public transit, were last purchased in 2005," Schwartz previously said.
Audrain County releases health care study results
The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) announced results of a health care needs assessment survey during a meeting Thursday.
After the closure of the Audrain Community Hospital in March 2022, ACHD, the City of Mexico and the Audrain County Commission hired FORVIS Healthcare Consulting Group to find what type of health care the market will support.
Results from the study show that not only is a critical access hospital needed, but that it is financially sustainable for the area.
Man charged with arson for allegedly setting mattress on fire at downtown apartment
A Columbia man faces a felony charge of arson in connection to an August fire at a student apartment complex in downtown Columbia.
Nicholas Gerken, 34, is charged with arson in the first degree.
On Aug. 27, Gerken allegedly set a mattress on fire in the bike storage room at the Rise apartments on Ninth Street, according to court documents. Officials say Gerken watched the fire department respond to the fire, from the top of a nearby parking garage.
Jefferson City Memorial Airport to host Show Me State Air Show this weekend
An air show is making a return to mid-Missouri, as the inaugural Show Me State Air Show will take place at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport this upcoming weekend.
Penny Smith, executive director of the Show Me State Air Show and her husband are making an effort to bring this event to the area.
Those in attendance can watch various performances starting at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.