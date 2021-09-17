Jefferson City School Board approves COVID-19 re-entry plan
The Jefferson City School District Board of Education voted to renew its COVID-19 re-entry plan Thursday evening.
Before the vote, lots of parents expressed concerns with masking requirements. Out of the nearly one dozen testimonies, only two were from those in support.
The school's health director reassured parents there are plenty of opportunity for students to take their masks off. Previous and current guidance from JC Schools permits students to not wear masks when they can maintain three feet of social distance in classrooms.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, so far this year, there have been 31 student cases and 21 staff cases in the district. Sixteen of those student cases and two of the staff cases are active.
Boone County to welcome family of nine Afghan refugees
About 1,200 Afghan refugees are on their way to Missouri, including a family of nine coming to Boone County.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri has been preparing for their arrival ever since they got the word. Executive Director Dan Lester said they have the capacity to resettle 300 Afghan evacuees across the region. But right now, he says it's a waiting game.
In the past 40 years, Catholic Charities has helped more than 4,000 refugees relocate to new homes in Missouri. They also provide case management, health services, English language training and driving education once they arrive.
Right now, Lester said the family is housed at a U.S. military base with other evacuees. Catholic Charities hope to welcome the family by the end of September, but there is no confirmed date
Missouri public health officials to focus on vaccine messaging as cases and deaths rise
Missouri has reported 2,626 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 15, according to data from The New York Times. Last week, on Sept. 7, the same data collection shows 1,842 new COVID-19 cases were reported. That's nearly a 43% increase in cases in the last week.
A large group of positive cases currently in the state are in the younger age group demographic. The state's data, while on a three day delay, reports 1,922 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri are currently hospitalized. Twenty-six percent of those cases are in the ICU of hospitals.
As of Thursday, MU Health Care in Columbia is reporting 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 of those cases in the ICU. A few weeks ago in August, the hospitalized COVID-19 cases reached just above 100.
Southern Boone Elementary to require masks for two-week period
Southern Boone Elementary School will require masks for a two-week period beginning Friday, Sept. 17 and ending on Thursday, Sept. 30.
This comes after 15% of the building being out with COVID-19-related positive cases and quarantines. According to an email to families from Southern Boone Elementary, as of Thursday, Sept. 16, the elementary school has 81 students and staff who have either tested positive or are identified as a close contact and have to quarantine.
Right now, masks are still encouraged but are not required at the primary, middle and high schools in the district.
Battle prepares to host Hickman in crosstown affair
Battle football's schedule has done it no favors to open the season. Jonah Dubinski’s team began the season squaring off against arguably its two toughest opponents in Fort Zumwalt North and Helias. A game canceled because of a COVID-19 positive cements that there’s been nothing easy about the first three weeks for the Spartans.
The Spartans will look to to defend the Hickman rushing attack like they did at the preseason jamboree. Battle dominated at the line of scrimmage, holding Hickman scoreless in 18 defensive plays.
Friday night, the two Columbia schools will compete at Battle High School as the Spartans try to grab their first Central Missouri Athletic Conference win of the season.