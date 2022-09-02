Columbia shooting suspect charged, still at large
Six felony charges have been filed against Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, who is currently wanted in Wednesday's shooting which left another man critically injured.
The six charges include first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm, all with a warrant issued for his arrest.
The shooting happened before noon Wednesday on the 900 block of Old Highway 63, with court documents saying the victim was shot several times in the leg and taken to University Hospital for his injuries.
Discovery Parkway ramp to Highway 63 reopens after animal rescue-related closure
Fourteen pregnant cows were rescued yesterday from a trailer with a fallen floor on the southbound Discovery Parkway on the southbound Discovery Parkway ramp to Highway 63.
Authorities responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m., with the ramp closing until around 7 p.m. due to the rescue.
This incident is the second animal rescue for the Fire District this week, with Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Leak adding that one of the cows was in critical condition from the incident. The cow was to be taken back to its local vet in Owensville by the owners.
MU Faculty Council formally opposes changes to paid time off
Elected MU faculty representatives formally opposed proposed changes to paid time off for UM System employees during a meeting yesterday. The Faculty Council voted 18-2 with three members abstaining.
The vote comes as the UM System Board of Curators is set to vote on the proposed changes next Wednesday. Dozens of people protested against the proposal on Monday in a rally organized by Laborers Local 955, which represents MU employees.
Council members repeatedly expressed concerns that the proposed PTO changes would drive away MU employees to jobs with better benefits and scare away potential hires.
The PTO changes in question would then allow employees to take time off for parental and caregiver leave, but also eliminate up to 10 days of time off.
Bird flu sparks deli meat shortage across Missouri
Avian flu and supply chain shortages are impacting deli meat supplies in Missouri, which is leading to short-term discontinuations of certain products.
According to MU's state meat specialist Zackary Callahan, over 40 million birds have died from bird flu with chicken and turkey primarily being affected statewide.
While confirmed cases of the flu are low in Missouri, there could be another spike in cases later this year due to fall's bird migration.
Basic safe-handling food practices when cooking with raw poultry have been recommended when cooking with raw poultry to help prevent avian influenza's spread to people.
Downtown Columbia businesses expected turnout for Mizzou home opener
Local business Bud's Classic BBQ and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce expect the economic turnout for game day to be good, if not better than last year.
Matt McCormick, the president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, says it's a sign that downtown is returning to its pre-pandemic economy and that many downtown businesses are already seeing high numbers of game day visitors.
"Game day is special. The first game day really kicks off everything in a special way," Jason Paetzold, owner of Bud's Classic BBQ, said.
Mizzou's defense overcomes slow start from offense, Tigers beat Louisiana Tech
A slow start hampered Mizzou's offense early, but three first-half interceptions changed Tigers' momentum with Missouri defeating the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last night by a score of 52-24.
This win is the first of the season for Mizzou, with the team looking to continue their wins on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats next week. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.