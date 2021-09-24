CDC endorses Pfizer COVID booster for millions of older Americans
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed COVID-19 booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.
A panel of advisors made the recommendation Thursday and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on it shortly afterward. The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.
The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their second Pfizer shot.
New evidence connects Elledge to where Ji's body was found, prosecutor claims
New evidence in the Joseph Elledge case ties him to the site where Mengqi Ji's body was found, the prosecutor claimed in a hearing on Thursday.
Back in April 2020, Elledge was charged with the murder of Ji. The experts at the Missouri Botanical Garden connected soil and vegetation samples from him to the spot she was found in Rock Bridge State Park.
Knight also claimed cell phone pings from Elledge's phone placed him at the site.
Judge Brouck Jacobs also denied a trial extension request Thursday. The trial will proceed as planned on November 1st.
Roots N Blues shuttle to have short disruption in service Friday
The bus driver shortage in mid-Missouri and across the nation will affect the shuttle system for the start of the Roots N Blues Festival.
Shuttles for the weekend usually begin one hour before gates open, but partially due to the current bus driver shortage, Friday's shuttle will begin at 4:30 p.m.
There are other options for getting to Stephens Lake Park, including ride sharing, walking or bicycling.
CPS superintendent reports September spike in COVID-19 among young children
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood reported an all-time high of COVID-19 cases among Missouri students aged 5-11 in September.
Yearwood presented information from the state departments of Health and Senior Services and Elementary and Secondary Education. The information displayed a consistent increase from March 2020 to now and a notable spike in cases this month.
Elementary students, many of whom fall in the 5-11 age range, had the highest rate of student infections in the district as of Thursday morning, according to the district's COVID-19 tracker. Of the 43 students with the virus, 21 were elementary students, and 154 elementary students were in quarantine. Most elementary schools are affected.
New Rocheport Bridge aims to address safety issues on old bridge
The new bridge will include six lanes of traffic to prepare for an eventual inclusion of six lanes on Interstate 70.
MoDOT said the primary reason for the new bridge project was to reduce the high concentrations of accidents on the bridge itself and in the corridor.
The bridge will be constructed in phases, with two lanes of traffic open at all times.
At the completion of the project, there will be three lanes of traffic going in each direction, from Route BB to the Union Pacific Railroad bridges.
Southern Boone School Board votes to remove mask mandate
The Southern Boone School Board of Education voted to remove its mask mandate Thursday evening.
During a special board meeting, the decision was made by vote and removed the mask requirement policy from the district's Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan.