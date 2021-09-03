CPD has arrested two juveniles in connection with Wednesday's drive-by shooting on Sexton Road.
One juvenile is charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of armed criminal action and one count of tampering with a witness.
The second juvenile is charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CoMo for Progress launched a petition following the removal of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter displays at a Columbia Public Schools middle school and high school.
Last week, members of CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency posted the displays on Facebook. Several of the members sent emails to superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood, a few days after the signs were removed.
The discussion led the group to get 150 to 200 new members and received the most reaches for any of CoMo Citizens' posts.
The UM Board of Curators approved naming the institute after Senator Roy Blunt on Thursday morning. NextGen's opening is scheduled for Oct. 19.
The health facility will bring in numerous researchers, clinicians and industry leaders to work in the multidisciplinary collaborative space. Over the course of three years Senator Blunt helped secure $25 million for MU.
The project will cost the university $221 million and is being supported through federal, state and donor funds.
As of late Thursday afternoon, three more students tested positive for a total of 68 students, and 392 students were quarantined. Total first-day enrollment Aug. 24 was 18,738.
As of Thursday, nine district staff members were out with COVID-19, and five were quarantined.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district’s revised contact tracing and quarantine protocols take into consideration vaccination status, masking, whether someone has had COVID-19 in the past three months and whether someone has been in close contact — 36 inches or closer — to a positive person for 15 minutes or more.
The district announced in mid-August that masks are required indoors and on school buses for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Rain chances will be off and on throughout Friday and Saturday. The weather may impact the Mizzou football game.
High School football games could be wet across the region and lightning delays are another possibility that will need to be monitored, but a complete washout doesn’t look likely at this time.
A warm up is anticipated for Labor Day with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Another cold front is expected to bring a drop in temperatures for the middle of next week.