CPS students learn about natural disasters after Hurricane Ian
One Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate.
Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher at Jefferson Middle School. His Thursday lesson focused on connecting what students have learned about the environment throughout the year to real-life events.
Missouri launches mental health hotline for farmers in crisis
The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) launched the AgriStress Helpline on Aug. 8.
In this addition to KOMU 8's A Brighter Tomorrow series, we learned about a free, confidential helpline that connects agricultural producers and rural families with mental health care professionals who have agricultural backgrounds.
Chris Chinn, the director of the MDA, said it has been a difficult time for farmers and ranchers across the state.
Columbia ranked as one of the best Midwestern cities for startup small businesses
The rankings were based on relative and absolute ecosystems, 18 different data sources that looked at startup activity, access to resources and business climate.
Lily White, the vice president of external affairs at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, says every community has its own highlights. Read this story to find out why she believes Columbia shines the brightest.
Individual income tax cut heads to Gov. Parson's desk after House approval
The House added an amendment to the bill that would cut the corporate tax rate to zero over time.
Just before the House was set to debate the tax cuts, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement saying corporate tax cuts should be dealt with during the regular session from January to May.
The House voted 98-32 to approve the individual tax cut.
First Alert Weather Forecast
KOMU 8's Weather team is forecasting temperatures chilling into the weekend with Saturday morning temperatures in the middle 40s. Temperatures will warm to the middle 70s in the afternoon.
Through the weekend, temperatures will be slightly warmer than usual, with highs nearing the upper 70s.