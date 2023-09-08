Residents reflect and prepare ahead of Rocheport Bridge demolition
Plans to demolish the truss of the old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport are set for Sunday, Sept. 10.
The 3,018-foot bridge was built in 1960 and underwent rehabilitation in 1993, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Some Boonville residents have fond memories of the bridge's decades-long legacy.
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener
Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, new Lions running back David Montgomery ran for the go-ahead score with 5:05 remaining in the game, and Detroit held on for a sloppy 21-20 victory over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's season opener Thursday night.
Historical marker commemorating 1889 lynching in Columbia unveiled
A large crowd gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse Thursday afternoon to watch the unveiling of a historical marker commemorating the 19th century lynching of a Boone County teenager.
"It's not an easy history to deal with," said Keslie Spottsville, founding member of the Community Remembrance Project of Missouri, which helped push for the marker's construction.
On Sept. 7, 1889, a white mob lynched Black teenager George Bush from the window of the courthouse. Bush was only 17 or 18 years old at the time, according to CRP.
Chiefs tailgaters pack into Arrowhead ahead of season opener
The parking lots of Arrowhead Stadium were full of tailgaters before the Kansas City Chiefs even took the field on Thursday.
Barbecue grills, music speakers, sunglasses, flags and tents filled the lots with red and gold colors everywhere.
Moberly purchases synthetic ice rink, bringing second rink to mid-Missouri
The city of Moberly will soon welcome mid-Missouri's second ice rink to its community.
Tom Sanders, Moberly's public works director, said the city originally looked into acquiring a real ice rink, but the cost turned out to be more than the city could commit to.
That changed, however, when an opportunity opened up.