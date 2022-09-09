Churchill Museum honors Queen Elizabeth II's connection to mid-Missouri
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, America's Churchill Museum in Fulton put together a modest exhibit showcasing her connection to mid-Missouri. The collection includes a picture of Queen Elizabeth's coronation signed by the Queen herself, a prayer book signed by the Queen's mother and a letter from King Charles III.
Though the Queen's legacy is based in England, it lived on here in mid-Missouri as well. The exhibit will be displayed through the end of the month.
Local runners 'Lace Up for Liza' to pay tribute to Memphis teacher who was abducted, murdered
This past Monday the body of Tennessee woman Liza Fletcher was found near a vacant duplex in Memphis. Liza was kidnapped and murdered while running early last Friday morning.
In honor of Liza's life, friends, family and runners are coming together to "Lace Up for Liza." Participants will meet at EatWell on Providence Road and begin running at 4:20 a.m. around MU's campus for a 3-mile run, while wearing bright colors.
This event is to highlight that women should have right to run when they want and wear what they want without the fear of being hurt. More information about the run Friday morning can be found on the event's Facebook page.
ECMO devices at MU Health Care help save the lives of some of the sickest COVID patients
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), an advanced form of life support, is a pump that takes blood out of your body and puts it back in, but in that process, it puts oxygen in and takes carbon dioxide out.
This device was initially used for treating patients with severe heart and lung conditions, but now it can also be used for patients with most severe cases of COVID-19.
An example of a patient that used ECMO is Warsaw resident Levi Genes. Dr. Shyam Shankar medical director of ECMO at MU Health Care, said Genes came to the hospital at the peak of COVID.
Genes was put on the ECMO device to help treat COVID and over time he became a lot stronger. Though he is not at 100%, he is now able to get back to some sort of normalcy.
Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns
Lakeside Ashland, an outdoor entertainment venue, is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday.
The soft opening for the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now, but has been pushed back several times due to a slew of issues.
Many within the neighborhood have concerns about the new venue pertaining to noise, parking and light pollution. They most certainly aren't upset about bringing more people into the area, but these are valid safety concerns.
The park plans on hosting several types of events from live music to sports watching parties. They also hope to continue adding onto Lakeside Ashland with a beach to the nearby lake.
More information about the venue's opening and events can be found on its Facebook page.
Santulli family sues additional Fiji member, settles with two more
The family of former MU student Daniel Santulli has settled with two more defendants and sued another man over injuries stemming from the then-freshman's alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party last October.
Fiji members Harrison Reichman, Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler have settled with the family. All three members were among the 11 men that were criminally charged.
Reichman and Gandhi both face felony hazing charges, while Wetzler has been charged with two alcohol-related misdemeanors.
In May, the Santulli family settled with the first 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit.
MU's Phi Gamma Delta chapter, commonly known as Fiji, was removed from campus by the university and national fraternity immediately following the incident.