Marshall Memorial Municipal Airport faces damage after storm rips off roof
MARSHALL - A storm tore the roof off the Marshall Memorial Municipal Airport terminal building.
“We just have complete roof failure and significant water damage on the inside,” Municipal Services and Airport Director Bill Anderson said.
Anderson said nobody was inside the building during the storm. He said the whole roof sustained heavy damage around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, including a direct lightning strike.
COVID-19 vaccine "comfort clinic" sees increased enrollment, happy participants
COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services hosted its first-ever COVID-19 vaccine "comfort clinic," giving people who get anxious around shots a chance to receive a vaccine in a relaxing setting.
49 people enrolled in the clinic, which is much higher than enrollment for other normal vaccine clinics recently hosted by the health department. Columbia/Boone County PHHS officials and students from the University of Missouri's Human Development and Family Science program provided conversation and companionship for people at the clinic.
Coloring books, movies and toys, some of which were mock medicine kits that would allow kids to administer a vaccine to a doll, were available for the kids in attendance.
Columbia College honors Marine killed during Afghanistan evacuation
COLUMBIA — Columbia College held two commencement ceremonies in the Southwell Complex gymnasium Saturday, but out of 405 graduating students, one degree recipient stands out from the rest.
Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 Marines killed by a suicide bomb during the US evacuation out of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Sgt. Pichardo received a posthumous human services degree during the ceremony, which her mother and sister accepted on her behalf. She was an online student at Columbia College.
Float Your Boat competition raises money for food bank
COLUMBIA - The rain that came in early this morning did not stop people showing up for kids and others to participate in the "Float Your Boat" event.
The annual competition raises money for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. Proceeds will go towards feeding people in the 32 counties in the service area.
The event allowed people to enter original and themed cardboard boats to show off. From dragon boats to a boat from a galaxy far far away, spectators also enjoyed food trucks and live music with friends and family.