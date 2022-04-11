Board office elections, long agenda anticipated for CPS board
COLUMBIA – With the conclusion of election season last week, the Columbia School Board meeting Monday will begin with Superintendent Brian Yearwood administering the oath of office for Suzette Waters as a new board member and Blake Willoughby for his second term on the board. The board will then vote for its president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.
The agenda for the board’s regular session includes a vote to authorize capital project contracts and a revision to April 13 school operations.
Daniel Boone Regional Library hosts children's book sale, teacher donations
COLUMBIA - A Columbia organization, Friends of the Columbia Public Library, held a book sale Sunday weekend.
This was the second time the group put on the sale since the pandemic began.
Children’s books and young adult novels were available for less than a dollar between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Most books cost 50 cents, but some went for 25 cents.
Columbia teen hosts CoMo Retro Game Convention
COLUMBIA – Rock Bridge sophomore Sumner Henry organized the CoMo Retro Game Convention, a day-long event that brought together video game enthusiasts from across the Midwest Sunday.
Event participants were able to interact with the 21 vendors in attendance who were selling products ranging from vintage video games to video game inspired artwork. Participants also had the option of participating in a Mario Kart 64 and Smash 64 tournament from 1-5 p.m.