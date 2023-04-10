Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of US intelligence on allies and foes
Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the US spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling US officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships.
Some of the documents, which US officials say are authentic, expose the extent of US eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.
Others reveal the degree to which the US has penetrated the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group.
Newly elected Columbia School Board members face their first meeting Monday
The Columbia Board of Education is meeting Monday to discuss various budget and policy adjustments- only this time, three new faces will be at the table.
Replacing the outgoing board members Helen Wade, David Seamon and Chris Horn, voters elected April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman to take the reins of the Columbia School Board.
On Monday's agenda, the new members will face several of these budgeting issues looking to pass board approval, including the renewal of a $256,150.43 grant for adult English learners, the construction of new restrooms at Blue Ridge, Mill Creek and Shepard Boulevard and even the contract approval for Douglass High School's prom DJ.
Nightly I-70 lane closures planned this week in Boone and Callaway counties
Nightly lane closures on Interstate 70 are planned this week in Boone and Callaway counties, according a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
MoDOT asks drivers to slow down, put phone downs and move over in work zones.
Texas Gov. Abbott says he's working to pardon sergeant convicted of killing protester at 2020 BLM rally
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is working to pardon an army sergeant who was convicted Friday of killing a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020.
Daniel Perry, a White army sergeant and rideshare driver, was indicted with murder in 2021 for the fatal shooting of Garrett Foster, who is also White, at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct for his behavior at the protest.
A Travis County jury convicted Perry, 35, of murder on Friday.
Americans hold mixed views on getting back to 'normal' after Covid-19, new polling shows
Three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans' views of the disease's impact have stagnated into a complex set of mixed feelings, recent polling suggests, with few believing that the pandemic has ended but most also saying that their lives had returned mostly -- if not entirely -- to normal.
The US Senate passed a bill last week that would end the national Covid-19 emergency declared in March 2020.
Only 24% of Americans personally feel that the pandemic is over, a recent Monmouth University poll found, with 20% saying it will end eventually and 53% saying that it'll never be over.