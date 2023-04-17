Columbia City Council to discuss Cosmo Park improvements
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is requesting approval for a public hearing on improvements to the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park) during the city council meeting on Monday, April 17.
According to a memo sent to the city council, the proposed improvements include the construction of a new grandstand with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) seating, a new bleacher pad with ADA seating, and a new shelter. Four of the existing goal posts would also be replaced along with two existing scoreboards.
The budget for the proposed project is $428,834. The project will be funded through a donation from the John D. Hall Memorial Trust.
Business owners react to bill to regulate THC-infused hemp products
Through House Bill 1328, the Missouri House is trying to regulate the hemp industry, which unlike marijuana, is free from regulations imposed by Amendment 3, which regulates recreational marijuana.
HB 1328 would redefine THC-infused hemp products, such as delta-8, to marijuana. This means delta-8 products would be prohibited from being sold in boutiques, gas stations, and any other non-licensed dispensaries.
Day Dreams Foundation co-hosts equipment resale for local youth
The Day Dreams Foundation and Boys and Girls Club of Columbia partnered to host a youth equipment resale and family resource fair on Saturday.
The resale, which was open to the public and was held at the Boys and Girls Club, offered gently used sports and dance equipment for children of all ages. All items were free.
Missouri softball allows 7 runs late, falls 7-6 to Ole Miss
Missouri softball was defeated by Ole Miss in game 2 of the series 7 to 6 after the Rebels scored 2 runs in the 6th inning and 5 runs in the top of the 7th.
The Tigers rallied scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th and had the tying run on third base but were unable to finish the comeback.