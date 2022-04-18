Columbia, Jefferson City to induct new city council members
Columbia City Council and Jefferson City City Council will swear in two new councilpersons at their respective Monday meetings.
Columbia will welcome Nick Foster for the First Ward, and Jefferson City will swear in Jack Deeken for the Fourth Ward.
Foster won with 3,565 votes, defeating Erica Pefferman who received 2,142 votes.
Deeken defeated Jacob Robinett 486 to 429 votes.
Foster will be sworn in at a special meeting at 5 p.m. and Deeken will take his oath at 6 p.m. on Monday.
New mayor, councilperson to be sworn in at Columbia City Council meeting Monday
The City of Columbia's new mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be sworn at a special City Council meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The council will also elect a mayor pro-tempore, who acts as mayor if Buffaloe is absent or unable to fulfill her duties in office.
Outgoing mayor Brian Treece is expected to address those in attendance to mark the transition to new city leadership.
2 men arrested after shooting in downtown Columbia
Columbia Police have arrested Victor L. Arriaga, 20, and Israel N. Ortiz, 20, in connection with the downtown Columbia shooting that left one injured on Sunday.
Authorities arrested Arriaga for assault and unlawful use of a weapon and Ortiz for peace disturbance by fighting related to the investigation.
On Sunday, one man was shot and transported to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
Police arrived at the scene of reported shots fired around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Ninth and Cherry Streets.
If you have any information about the incident contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Cooper County I-70 bridge rehabilitations will begin this week
Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin work on the Interstate 70 bridges over Chouteau Creek, west of Boonville, starting on Monday.
Crews will close one lane in each direction of I-70.
The 20-year-old bridges have reached the point where rehabilitation is necessary to extend the life and usability of the bridge, according to MoDOT.
First Alert Weather Forecast
After a rainy holiday weekend, sunshine is back in mid-Missouri. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team predicts highs in the 50s. Monday will also bring winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the north.