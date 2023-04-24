Thousands gather for annual Columbia area Earth Day festival
Columbia's annual Earth Day festival brought thousands of people to the streets to celebrate the environment.
Over 150 vendors, including artisans, businesses, environmental groups, and food trucks lined the streets between 7th and 9th street and along Peace Park, where live music was played.
Missouri River Regional Library patrons trade non-perishable goods for reduced fines
Missouri River Regional Library (MRRL) patrons can trade in canned goods for reduced fines from April 23 to April 29 as part of National Library Week (NLW).
For every non-perishable food item donated, patrons will see a $1 reduction in fines. Community members without fines can also donate food to reduce fines on other people’s accounts.
Food collected at the Cole County location will be donated to the Samaritan Center and the food collected at the Osage County location will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
Hard hitting propels Alabama to sweep over Missouri
Alabama came to Columbia and swept the Missouri Tigers with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
It's the Crimson Tide's first sweep in the SEC conference play this season and Missouri's second time being swept.
The Tigers will hit the road the following week, travelling to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville for a midweek, nonconference matchup before heading to Gainesville for a series against No. 3 Florida.