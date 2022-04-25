'We need it in our community': Mexico ready for Audrain Community Hospital to reopen
MEXICO − One day after a Texas-based hospital and medical management company assumed control of two Noble Health hospitals, the hospitals remain empty.
Russell Runge, the Mexico assistant city manager in charge of economic development, said he is looking forward to the change.
"We just hope it's very successful," Runge said. "Because we need it in our community."
Cole County bridge rehabilitations will begin on Monday
JEFFERSON CITY − The first phase of a project to improve three highly-traveled bridges along U.S. Route 50 near Jefferson City will begin Monday.
Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin work on the eastbound Route 50 bridge over the Osage River.
The will work from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. One lane of the bridge will be closed while work takes place.
Community organization raises money and awareness for rare disease
COLUMBIA - Community members came together to fundraise for a Columbia girl’s brain surgery.
Four-year-old Ava McLaughlin was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Aromatic L-amino Acid Decarboxylase Deficiency (AADC).
“So little is known about it,” Gina McLaughlin, Ava's grandmother, said. “It's just been, you know, quite a journey.”
Mission JC returns to serve community Sunday after 2-year pause
JEFFERSON CITY – 11 churches and community organizations participated in a morning of service Sunday to volunteer to serve others and clean up the Jefferson City area.
Mid-Missourians kicked off the event, Mission JC, at the Special Olympics Missouri facility off US-54 and Christy Drive in the capital city at 9 a.m. Sunday. From there, participants dispersed to their respective projects.
Over 700 volunteers signed up for the 70 available projects. Sunday's event was the first time it had happened in 2 years due the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the event’s website.