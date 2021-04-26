Biden administration will deploy additional supplies and support to India as country faces Covid-19 outbreak
The Biden administration will deploy additional supplies and support to India as the country deals with a spike in coronavirus cases, the White House announced on Sunday.
"To help treat Covid-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India. The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis," a readout of a call between the two countries' national security advisers said, in part.
India reported 349,691 new cases Saturday, the fourth day in a row the country has set a world record for daily infections, according to government and scientific tallies.
During the call between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, Sullivan expressed "deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases."
CDC data shows more Americans are missing their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines
A growing number of Americans have missed their scheduled second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna require two doses -- administered three and four weeks apart, respectively -- to be considered fully effective. But data shows about 8% of Americans have missed that important second dose -- up from about 3.4% in March.
It's not an exact count. The CDC is collecting data on vaccinations, but states don't report information immediately and must gather it from mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and various other vaccination efforts.
Stadium Boulevard closed to one lane each direction starting Monday
Stadium Boulevard will be down to one lane for pothole repairs from Monday through Friday.
MoDOT said the repairs are in preparation for an asphalt overlay project this summer. One lane will be closed in each direction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, Missouri's Road Infrastructure received a D+ rating. ASCE said Missouri only spends 43 percent of the national average on operations and maintenance.
It also notes Missouri drivers spend $604 annually on extra car repairs, which is $71 higher than the national average. The states motor fuel tax has not increased since 1996.
Stolen vehicle from MU campus carjacking incident found, still searching for suspects
The car involved in an armed carjacking incident on Saturday has been found.
According to an emailed statement from The University of Missouri Police Department, the car was found on a residential street in Columbia. The release does not specify who found the car.
MUPD is still asking for the public's help as they try to identify people of interest involved in the carjacking. It took place close to MU's campus.
The carjacking occurred shortly after midnight at Hitt Street Garage, 309 Hitt St. The driver was identified as an MU student and was not injured.
WEATHER FORECAST
Outside of a stormy Wednesday, the weather for the week ahead appears likely to be dry and sunny. This is especially true on Monday and Tuesday, where the highs are expected to soar into the mid 80s.