Mizzou Cheerleading showcases nationals routine ahead of competition
The University of Missouri Cheerleading Squad is showcasing its nationals routine to the public before they leave for the NCA College Nationals competition in Daytona, Fla.
STORM MODE: A quite and warm Monday, but strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday
Monday will be a breezy and mild day with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and highs in the middle 70s under a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Winds will also be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night as two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across central Missouri.
Randolph County fire crews respond to fire at whiskey barrel company
Firefighters in Randolph County are investigating a fire just north of Higbee that destroyed a whiskey barrel company Sunday morning.
The Higbee Fire Department said it got the call about the fire at 6:30 a.m. It happened at Barrel 53 Cooperage, which is located off of State Highway A.
Crews worked to save the front portion of the building and some of the machinery.
Columbia City Council to discuss sewer updates, fieldhouse expansion
On Monday, April 3, Columbia City Council will meet to approve and discuss projects such as the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, drainage infrastructure on Nebraska Avenue, the sanitary sewer system in the Bear Creek area, and more.
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware
Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.
The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and also collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois.
Washington Post: DOJ has new evidence of potential obstruction in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case
The Justice Department has obtained new evidence suggesting potential obstruction by former President Donald Trump in the agency's probe of his handling of classified documents, The Washington Post reported Sunday.
Investigators have information that indicates Trump personally reviewed some of the documents in his Mar-a-Lago home after receiving a subpoena from the Justice Department, people familiar with the investigation told the Post, out of an apparent wish to hold on to some things.