Sen. Roy Blunt will vote 'no' on Supreme Court confirmation
Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Sunday he would vote 'no' on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, which is made up of 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, will vote on whether to advance Jackson's confirmation on Monday. The confirmation may advance with a tied vote. If advanced, the full Senate will vote on her confirmation.
CPD investigates shots fired incident on Eastwood Drive
On Saturday, April 2, Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive.
A male with a self-reported gunshot wound received treatment at a local hospital. No information about a suspect is available at this time.
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.
Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire.
Estelle Harris, known for role on 'Seinfeld,' has died at 93
Estelle Harris, the actress known for playing George Costanza's mother on "Seinfeld," died Saturday, her agent told CNN. She was 93.
Harris, whose distinctive voice was sought after in various roles, unforgettably played Estelle Costanza on the 90s sitcom, often bickering with her on-screen husband, Jerry Stiller and her fictional son, Jason Alexander.
Volunteers with Cleanup Columbia begin annual effort to pick-up trash
Cleanup Columbia 2022 has officially begun. It's an annual city-wide effort to pick up trash and debris across town.
Volunteers can choose the location they want to clean from a list of over 80 places that have been designated by the city.
Darcy Holtgrave volunteered for the effort on Sunday. She said she picks up trash throughout the year. She's been volunteering for years, ever since her son got her into it.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The KOMU 8 First Alert weather team expects mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the middle 60s. That's a slightly cooler than Sunday's 70° afternoon high. Middle 60s are average high temps for early April.