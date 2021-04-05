Trial in George Floyd's death expected to turn to Derek Chauvin's training
The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death is expected Monday to turn toward the fired officer’s training after a first week dominated by emotional testimony from eyewitnesses and devastating video of his arrest.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to testify as early as Monday. Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death, and in June called it “murder.”
CPS brings back 5-day, in-person learning after spring break
Starting April 5, many students within Columbia Public Schools will return to a 5-day, in-person school week
The Columbia Board of Education has voted to return to a five day school week on March 8.
Prior to the announcement, elementary schools within the CPS system have a four-day in-person learning system, with Wednesdays reserved for online learning. Middle and high school students are currently on a hybrid plan, with in-person classes two days per week and online via Zoom two days per week. Special education students have served in district programs in-person, 5 days a week since September.
Under the new plan, all classes will return to in-person learning for five days per week. Students have not been in class full-time since mid-March of 2020.
Voters Guide: Meet the candidates and understand the issues for the April 6 election
Here's some information you need to know to make sure you know when, where and how to vote in the upcoming municipal election.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. For information on your polling place and sample ballot, go to the Boone County Clerk's website.
There are three options for presenting identification at the polls. Here is the information from the Boone County Clerk's Office about the identification needed.
We've compiled a list of stories on the candidates in each race on the ballot to help you make informed decisions.
Identification of remains found in RB State Park expected this week
The Columbia Police Department expects an identification of the human remains found at Rock Bridge State Park to come early this week.
CPD believes those remains belong to missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji, but it's up to the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the identity using forensics.
WEATHER FORECAST
Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the high 70s or low 80s, starting at around 60 degrees in the morning before rising into the 80s by the afternoon.
There's a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.