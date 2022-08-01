FEMA to participate in damage assessments in preparation for federal disaster declaration request for historic St. Louis region flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week.
This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that FEMA will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the St. Louis region as early as Monday.
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District has been activated for deployment to eastern Kentucky.
The Boone County Fire Protection District announced the deployment on their Facebook page Saturday after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky left at least 25 people dead.
The team was scheduled to depart the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters around 8:30 p.m.
Jefferson City motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail around a turn on US 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass.
According to a police report on the incident, Erich R Butler, 20, came to a rest on the highway in the outer driving lane after being ejected from his vehicle from the crash.
Former Tuskegee Airman's funeral service held in Tipton
TIPTON - The life of James Shipley, an original World War II Tuskegee Airman, was honored at Tipton First Baptist Church on Saturday.
Shipley passed away on Thursday, July 21 at the age of 99.
Shipley was a crew chief in World War II and a part of the Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African American military pilots (fighter and bomber) who fought in World War II.
First Alert Weather
A heat advisory has been issued throughout Missouri as heat indices reach as high as 105. It is highly advised to keep hydrated and out of the sun.
There are chances of storms this week, though they will be most likely to appear Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This will give us a break from the intense heat to lead us into the weekend.
The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s and a chance of rain on Sunday.