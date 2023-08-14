The Missouri State Fair attendance is still steady, despite the rain
Hundreds of people from all around the state were lining up to attend the Missouri State Fair despite the scattered rain across mid-Missouri on Sunday.
Food stands, tents and agricultural activities were still on schedule and accessible to the public, though some carnival rides shut down periodically due to safety protocols.
Well Below-Average Temperatures, Decreasing Clouds
Temperatures today will only climb into the upper 70s with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will run almost 10° below average. A less humid airmass is moving in making for a nice day today.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s, open-window weather kind of night!
Central Missouri Humane Society asks community to adopt pets after reaching 'critical capacity'
The Central Missouri Humane Society says it has filled all its kennels and is asking for community help after reaching "critical capacity."
The animal shelter said it has waived some adoption fees for its more than 50 adoptable dogs and more than 60 adoptable cats.
The shelter also offers foster programs for people who don't want to adopt.
Man arrested in Camden County after crash leaves him and a passenger seriously injured
A Grain Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning after the four-wheeler he was driving crashed, seriously injuring him and a passenger, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two other passengers had minor injuries, according to MSHP.
Luis M. Virgil, 47, was arrested for felony DWI causing serious injury and five other requested charges, according to MSHP.
According to MSHP, the four-wheeler went off the left side of the road after failing to make a curve, overturning and landing on the driver's side.
House explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 4 dead, 3 injured and 1 missing, officials say
Four people are dead, three are injured and one is missing in Pennsylvania after a house in a Pittsburgh suburb appears to have exploded, engulfing two neighboring homes in flames as well.
Ring doorbell video obtained by CNN affiliate WTAE appears to show the home exploding in a ball of fire, shooting up a thick plume of smoke and scattering debris in the area.
It’s unclear what triggered the explosion. Authorities say the cause is still under investigation.