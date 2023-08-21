MoDOT discusses safety procedures and precautions for Rocheport Bridge demolition
The Rocheport Bridge Design-Build team hosted another Saturday Superintendent talk with its consultant Lunda Construction to update members of the Rocheport community on the Interstate 70 bridge construction, which has been underway since October 2021.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and Lunda said the detonation of the old bridge will be controlled, and Lunda Quality Manager Bob Davidson says low water has gotten in the way of getting the blast done sooner.
MoDOT and Lunda are still discussing exact dates and times for the demolition. But all of the materials are ordered for the blast.
Truck hits side of Columbia gas station building
The Petro-Mart at the Phillips 66 gas station in Columbia had to close briefly Sunday night after a truck hit the side of the building.
A Columbia police officer on the scene said no one got hurt. It's unclear what caused the driver to hit the side of the building.
The collision left behind a hole where you can see all the way through the structure into the men's bathroom. The corner of the building was taped off with yellow caution tape.
FY24 budget issues expected to dominate Monday council meeting
The Columbia City Council will hold the second of three public hearings for the fiscal year 2024 budget during its regular meeting Monday night at the City Building.
City staff has presented several proposed adjustments to the budget, including an additional $1.5 million expense for staffing Fire Station 10, which is expected to start operating during the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The amendment sheet also includes some changes in revenue estimates among others.
The council will vote to finalize the budget for fiscal year 2024 at its Sept. 18 meeting.
Former council members call on Jefferson City to take action on Truman Hotel
A group of former Jefferson City council members are urging city leaders to take action on the decaying Truman Hotel, which they say has become an unattractive landmark for the city.
The hotel, which was a Ramada Inn until 2006, is owned by the Puri Group of Enterprises. The Puri Group is a Columbia-based company which operates several hotels in Mid-Missouri.
Mayor Ron Fitzwater said he shares the council members frustrations, but a resolution is complicated, and that the city will work with the Puri Group to come up with a solution that is good for the community.
Rise Initiative's Back To School Bash brings services to Columbia students
Students and parents from across Columbia came to Lange Middle School Saturday for the Rise Initiative's annual Back To School Bash.
The event offered services to Columbia families, including free school supplies and backpacks, free health and wellness checks and free haircuts, while providing a space for students to play with their friends.
The bash was hosted by the Rise Initiative, an organization that focuses on connecting children in schools and helping at-risk kids.
"We're present — and their struggle is our struggle," Lockhart Bey said. "Whatever they may be going through, we are simply here to assist and do what we can."