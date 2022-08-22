Columbia opens new eSports league for residents embracing online games
The athletic courts at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse have been mostly empty in the evenings for the past month. However, the building still serves as the venue for the city’s weekly Super Smash Bros. eSports tournaments. The online video gaming tournaments are organized by Tai Fletcher, a Columbia Parks and Recreation employee who has served as the city’s eSports administrator since March.
The city’s move to create activities specifically for video games comes after the rise in interest in established collegiate eSports programs locally, including the launch of MU’s eSports program in 2019.
“There’s not only the social aspect of being in groups and interacting with other kids, but there’s a lot of hand-eye coordination with playing video games. There’s a lot of real-world experiences, just like in (traditional) sports,” says Fletcher.
Chalk the Walk welcomes CPS teachers, students back to school amid changes
'Chalk the Walk' is an effort by Columbia families to help welcome students and teachers back to school, organized by CoMo Special Education Parent Teacher Association or SEPTA. Families met up outside different school buildings to write inspirational messages and draw pictures in chalk on the sidewalks for the 2022-23 school year.
"It's an opportunity to bring the community together, and also to spread kindness and positivity," CoMo SEPTA's Vice President Amie VanMorlan said. The new school year also brings change in the lunch program, as lunches will no longer be free for every student because the federally funded program has expired.
Columbia organizations, businesses hold back to school event Sunday
Several Columbia organizations and businesses gathered Sunday to attend a back to school event at Albert Oakland Park.
Dreamtree Academy, a nonprofit after school program, and Renz Blendz, a local barber shop, put on the event for the second year. It featured free haircuts for kids, free backpacks with school supplies, a grill off competition for a $500 prize and a raffle for new school clothes.
"We love these kids and we love our community," Raymond Hall, founder of Dreamtree Academy said. "So many people have come together to help us out."
Two suspects arrested in connection to homicide outside Moser's
Police have arrested two suspects in connection to the homicide outside Moser's Foods Saturday. Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested following a report of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street Saturday afternoon.
Police identified 22-year-old Columbia-resident Shavez Avieon Waage as the victim. Both Martell and Dudley are now in the custody of the Boone County Jail.
1 man dead, 3 other injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
Around 9 p.m. Saturday night, 63-year-old Roy Jackson and three other males were traveling west on the main channel on the Lake of the Ozarks when the boat struck a rock bluff. The crash happened at the 69 mile mark after Jackson failed to maintain a proper look-out.
As a result of the collision, one of the three occupants, 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill, was killed in the crash. The three others sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.
New MU initiative plans to provide free school supplies to students in need
The Helping Hands organization, which is recognized by MU, created a new Tiger Education Initiative (TEI). The initiative's goal is to increase access to course materials for all students in financial need.
In the spring, TEI held it's first drive on campus where they received over 200 textbooks. The textbooks helped Singh and his initiative make 300 supply kits which include various resources like binders, folders, paper, and writing utensils.
The supplies were distributed on Aug. 18 and 19 in the MU Student Center. About 100 students received the supplies from the organization.
First Alert Weather
Temperatures this morning are down in the fifties as patchy fog is a possibility in areas north of I-70, Highway 5, and Highway 63.
Later in the morning, temperatures will be in the high fifties to lower sixties.
Temperatures will increase to mid-eighties by the middle of the day with temperature trends at normal pace for the time of the year.