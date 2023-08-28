Two people injured after boat capsizes on Lake of the Ozarks
Two people were injured after their boat capsized on the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m., at the 3-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm.
The boat, a 2005 MTI Catamaran, lost power, which caused the boat to rotate counterclockwise to the port side, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report. The boat then began to take on water and partially sunk.
Boat owners, businesses react to Lake of the Ozarks weekend boat incidents
As more people travel this weekend for the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, also known as the "country's largest unsanctioned charity boat race," the area has experienced multiple boat incidents.
This weekend, Missouri State High Patrol troopers responded to 3 boat-related accidents at the lake.
State Tech expands campus amid record enrollment
Donald McCracken didn't plan on going to college. McCracken said he was always attracted to blue-collar work because of his small-town upbringing.
So, he didn't think it would be useful to attend a college fair his freshman year of high school. But at the end of the fair he picked up a folder on State Technical College of Missouri.
He is one of the students who have fueled six consecutive years of record enrollment at State Tech. Despite college enrollment dropping across the country, the school welcomed a record 2,300 students to campus this week, up 100 from the year before.
Gender-affirming care ban, other laws take effect Monday
Monday marks the day most new laws signed by Gov. Mike Parson take effect.
Bills passed by the state legislature during the regular 2023 session and signed by the governor include limitations on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, which survived a court challenge in a judgment issued Friday.
Two of the most contentious laws going into effect impact trans youths, and both remain embroiled in controversy about how they will be enforced.
Drury University honors alumnus Bob Barker
Drury University is celebrating the life of alumnus Bob Barker, following his death at the age of 99.
The news was confirmed Saturday by his representative Roger Neal. No cause of death was provided.
Barker earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Drury College in 1947, after returning to school following training as a Navy fighter pilot in the waning days of World War II.