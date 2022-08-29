New Missouri laws take effect Sunday regarding voting, schools and more
Multiple new Missouri laws took effect Sunday, from requiring stricter voter identification for elections to restricting reading materials in Missouri schools and libraries.
House bill 1878, signed by Governor Mike Parson earlier this summer, requires Missouri voters to show a valid, unexpired government issued ID to vote. The bill also declares paper ballots as the official ballot starting in 2024 and allows no-excuse absentee voting in person starting two weeks prior to the election.
Senate bill 775 also took effect Sunday. It is a part of a new law supporters argue strengthens protections against sexual exploitation of minors. The bill bans books containing sexually explicit material from classrooms.
Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018
On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate."
The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
This fall, Columbia College welcomed 293 new students, which makes it the largest incoming class since 2018 and a 17% increase compared to last year's student count.
Portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close for 2 weeks beginning Sept. 6
A portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County will close Sept. 6 for approximately two weeks for construction of a roundabout.
A signed detour will be in place directing traffic over Route 154 to Highway 19. While north and southbound traffic on Highway 19/Highway 54 will remain uninterrupted, the closure will prohibit access to Highway 54 east of the intersection, toward Farber.
US government to end free at-home Covid test program this week
The federal government is ending its free at-home Covid-19 test program this week, citing a lack of funding and efforts to preserve supply ahead of an anticipated fall surge in cases, a White House official told CNN on Sunday.
Both the White House and the website where people can claim their tests blamed Congress for failing to provide additional funding for the program, which provided up to 16 free tests per household since the beginning of the year.
MU military veterans learn about benefits at Welcome Back BBQ
MU student veterans and GI Bill dependents last week celebrated the return of an annual Welcome Back BBQ, an event that had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Heather Brown from the Truman Veterans' Hospital and Julie Heese of the Columbia Vet Center helped those at the barbecue learn about the resources available to them.
“They have misconceptions about what VA health care can offer and do," Brown said. "I think (the barbecue) has helped us see an increase in some of the veterans coming in utilizing services, which is exactly what we want them to do."
First Alert Weather
The week starts off hot and humid, with some of us reaching 92 degrees today. Incoming rain bumps up the humidity, pushing heat indices into triple digits. Definitely going to be feeling like summer outside today!
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start in the evening, continue overnight, and by Tuesday afternoon we should be dry.