First death reported in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida continues wreaking havoc across southern US
According to officials, one person is confirmed dead in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier on Sunday.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said shortly after 8:30 p.m. it responded to reports of a person injured after falling from a tree. The victim was confirmed dead by deputies at the scene.
This is the first death confirmed from the storm.
Construction on Columbia Regional Airport runways to begin this week
The new terminal at the Columbia Regional Airport is expected to be complete next summer.
Crews will begin the 900 ft runway extension this week, allowing more room for planes to take-off and land.
The deadline for the current phase of paving the runways is October 9, but the deadline for all of the airport construction is December 21.
Missouri Task Force 1 arrives to staging location safely in Louisiana
According to a Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection District, Missouri Task Force 1 arrived to their staging location in Louisiana on Saturday.
The team was briefed on the most up to date storm predictions and timing for the landfall Sunday morning. They are also preparing equipment for when they receive a mission assignment.
Mid-Missouri Pride Fest returns after one-year hiatus
The two-day festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community wrapped up Sunday in Columbia.
The Mid-MO Pride Fest was canceled last year because of the ongoing pandemic. This year, organizers held the event over two days in hopes that the crowd would be spread out over multiple days.
