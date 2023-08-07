Columbia man killed in motorcycle crash, other driver arrested after allegedly fleeing scene
According to CPD's initial investigation, Walker D. Davis, 18, and another motorcycle were driving west on West Broadway near Yorkshire Drive when a hatchback reportedly driven by Columbia resident Elizabeth D. Lopez, 23, pulled out in front of them.
Davis was thrown from his motorcycle, and the other motorcycle's driver and passenger were also ejected in the collision. The hatchback reportedly made a U-turn and reentered the parking lot of Kelly's Ridge Apartments, where it had initially pulled out from, CPD said.
CPD said they located the hatchback shortly after the crash but the driver had reportedly fled, and they arrested Lopez Sunday as the suspected driver.
Winningest Missouri high school football coach Pete Adkins visits Kansas City Chiefs practice
The Kansas City Chiefs got a special visitor at their practice Saturday.
Legendary high school football coach Pete Adkins dropped by during the second week of the Chiefs' training camp to talk with players.
Adkins is the winningest coach in Missouri high school history with an overall record of 405-60-4, and he built his career in mid-Missouri.
He started his coaching career in Centralia in 1951. In seven seasons, he went 51-12-2 before moving to Jefferson City to coach the Jays at Jefferson City High School.
Columbia City Council to discuss affordable housing improvements Monday night
Columbia City Council members will have their first of three public discussions of the city's 2024 fiscal year budget at Monday's meeting. Part of it includes allocating funds to improving and expanding affordable housing in the city.
The current budget will send $470,000 to the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) to partially fund the demolition and reconstruction of the Providence Walkway apartments across the road from its headquarters on Switzler Street.
The organization will start construction on the Kinney Point complex near the corner of West Sexton Road and North Garth Road this fall. That new building will have 34 units. And early next year, they'll begin demolition and reconstruction of their Park Avenue structure. The new complex will have 79 units, nine more than the old one.
Pedestrian trying to cross I-70 struck and killed by semitruck near Highway 63 interchange
A Columbia man was killed after he tried to cross Interstate 70 and was struck by a semitruck Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:58 p.m. near I-70 eastbound, just east of the connector. Crews later closed the road for over an hour.
According to Columbia police, David A. Sharrock was crossing the street when the Volvo VNL 760 hit and killed the 43-year-old. Investigators say the driver of the truck did not have enough time to avoid him or stop. The driver was not hurt.
Comfortable, below-average temperatures to start the week
For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range for the afternoon as well. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s under mostly starry skies.