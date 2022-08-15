UPDATE: Motorcyclists recovering after crash while escorting honor flight
Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF).
CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened.
Hickam said the accident was unfortunate, but minor.
"A couple of people involved in it refused to go to the hospital. They were just scratched up. We're okay," he said.
Rolla man arrested after drugs, handgun found at home by investigators
A man was arrested Thursday after investigators confiscated drugs and a handgun from the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla.
George H. Barsoum, 23, was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including five counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon after a search warrant led investigators to find cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a handgun at the residence.
The arrest resulted from a combined long-term narcotics investigation led by the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (RADE), Rolla Police Department and the Phelps County Sheriff's Department.
One person hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
A woman has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Sunday that disrupted traffic in Jefferson City.
According to the JCPD, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of Highway 54 West in the eastbound lanes.
Police say the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail, causing the woman riding the vehicle to fall off.
She was then transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.
Laborers Local 955 protests new paid time off proposal
Over 100 people were in attendance for the Laborers Local 955's "Rally to Stop PTO Cuts for UM System Workers" protest Saturday.
A new proposal, offered by UM curators back in June, would affect about 13,000 UM staff across it's four campuses: UMKC, UMSL, MU, Missouri S&T and those in the MU Healthcare system.
"If you want to add those benefits, add them, do not take away our benefits," Kevin Perkins, a staff member in MU's Campus Dining Services, said.
Roy Lovelady officially becomes Columbia's Third Ward Council Member
Roy Lovelady was officially sworn in as the city of Columbia's new third ward council member Saturday.
This comes after a historic run-off election, where Lovelady and his opponent Karl Skala, who was also at the ceremony, initially tied during the election in April.
Skala was presented with a gift for his years of service on council. The city will plant a tree in his name to honor his service for the city.
First Alert Weather
Today will be cloudy and windy with temperatures reaching highs in the mid 80s. Rain is in the forecast beginning tonight and carrying into Tuesday evening, wrapping up on early Wednesday.
Temperatures and humidity will dip on Tuesday and remain in the mid 80s for the rest of the week. Chances of rain will continue throughout the weekend.