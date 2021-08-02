New mask mandates at MU, Lincoln University start Monday
Starting Monday the University of Missouri and Lincoln University will require students, staff and faculty to wear masks inside classrooms regardless of vaccination status.
MU will review the mask mandate on Sept. 15. Lincoln University will have leaders review local, state and national trends every week to determine if their mask policy needs to change.
Columbia City Council meets Monday to talk COVID-19, budget, special election
The meeting will begin with a COVID-19 update with the topic name being "special item".
The city's Park and Recreation department will host a special election to extend the 1/8-cent Park Sales Tax on the November 2, 2021 ballot. The annual budget will also be discussed. If the changes to the budget are approved then a new recycling drop-off center could be built, the Columbia Regional Airport would receive more aid and new position would be added in the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Three people injured in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
On Saturday afternoon, a generator related explosion occurred at Lake of the Ozarks.
Three people were injured and suffer from moderate injuries.
Democrats increase pressure on party leadership to act on eviction moratorium as White House shifts focus to federal aid
The White House focuses on unspent housing assistance hours that has left many renters to be forgotten about. Congressional Democrats want their party's leadership to act on the now-expired federal eviction moratorium.
Biden's last-minute call on Congress to extend the moratorium caught many Democrats off-guard, leading to a rare disconnect between the White House and members of the President's party that has left millions of renters in the lurch.
WEATHER FORECAST
Temperatures this week are expected to be slightly cooler than in previous weeks, with highs in the low 80s for the first few days, including Monday with a high of 81 degrees. This week is also projected to be very dry, with very little chance of rain at all throughout the week.