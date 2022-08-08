UPDATE: Missouri Task Force 1 to remain in eastern Kentucky as future forecast shows heavy rains
Missouri Task Force 1 will remain staged in eastern Kentucky for another day or two amid uncertainty of expected rainfall through the weekend, the task force shared on Facebook Sunday.
"The State of Kentucky will continue to hold MO-TF1 in staging for another day or two," the post read. "The task force is on alert and ready to deploy should a critical mission or any more targeted searches [arise]."
The task force was initially set for a 14-day deployment and included a 45-person team, a full equipment cache for water rescue and two human remain detection dogs. On Monday, two additional human remain detection canines were sent following a request.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle overturns in Moniteau County crash
One man died and another seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Moniteau County on Saturday night.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:37 p.m., David Burnett, 45, and Charles Gagnon, 59, of Tipton, were traveling east on Highway 50.
The crash occurred when approximately 750 feet west of Koerkenmeier Road, Burnett, the driver, travelled off the right side of the road, causing the 2009 KAWASAKI to overturn and ejecting both himself and Gagnon.
According to the report, neither Burnett nor Gagnon were wearing their helmets.
Columbia Public Schools to discuss limiting public comment at board meetings
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Board Meeting will take place Monday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building. One issue on the agenda is a revision of the public comment section of the meetings.
The new guidelines set aside a specific 30 minute time slot allowed for public comments at regularly scheduled board meetings. There was previously no limit to public comment.
Karen Weaver, a grandmother in the CPS district and frequent board meeting attendee, is concerned about these changes on the agenda.
"They're the board, they get to choose how they want their meetings to go, and all those kinds of things, but I think they're sending the message, maybe unintentionally, that they don't really want to hear from the public," Weaver said. "And that is a concern to me when when they are changing this policy and sort of sending that message."
Show Me The Heat campaign dives into climate change
Attendees of Show Me the Heat campaign kickoff event got to help launch a weather balloon into the sky, the balloon will be used to collect climate data. Other activities of the kickoff event included a mural painting, food and other family fun activities.
The importance of this campaign was to try and combat the rising temperatures due to climate change has a lot to do with how much more urban areas are affected by heat in comparison to rural areas.
After collecting data, the city will begin to put together maps that show the distribution of heat across Columbia, review those maps and work together to find solutions.
Boone County receives free back-to-school resources at annual health fair
The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) hosted Boone County students and their families at its back-to-school health fair on Saturday.
Boone County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade received a backpack full of school supplies including: notebooks, folders, pencils and markers.
Students also had access to free health screenings, dental and vision screenings, haircuts and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Sarah Parsley, a local resident, said it's much easier, especially with having multiple kids.
'It's just nice to be able to get it all done in one go," Parsley said.