Border Showdown revitalizes Missouri basketball student section participation
The Border Showdown returned to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12 Conference. The latest edition of the rivalry produced the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since the pandemic began.
"You cannot replicate the energy of a full Faurot Field or Mizzou Arena," Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said in a release. "That feeling impacts games and these increases are a testament to the dedication of our fans and supporters, the hard work and innovation of our athletics staff and the trust and participation of our teams."
Columbia School Board to vote Monday on improvement plan for district
Monday the Columbia Board of Education will vote on a Continuous School Improvement Plan created by district leaders.
It's a five-year plan that every public school district in Missouri is required to create in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The plan addresses some of the biggest challenges the district faces following the COVID-19 pandemic including drops in attendance, teacher retention and an increase in behavioral issues.
Two people sent to hospital Sunday after crash on I-70 in Columbia
Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a rollover accident on Interstate 70 in Columbia.
According to the Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to the call at 6:17 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the West Boulevard exit.
The department posted on its Facebook page that firefighters found a single car on its top when they arrived on the scene.
Two dead in Salisbury house fire
2 people are dead after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday morning in Salisbury.
According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS), the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the fire at around 1:33 a.m. The fire department found Maxwell Springer, 17, dead in the home when they arrived on scene.
The boy's grandmother, Cheryl Springer, sustained critical injuries and later died in the hospital, according to DFS.
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing packages around Columbia
Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department.
CPD states officers are alert about suspicious activity and plan to follow up on other reports of stolen packages.
They are also recommending that residents purchase video doorbells, cameras, and home security systems to deter burglars. Other options include package tracking, opt to sign for packages, pick up packages directly at shipping services, and invest in a porch lock box.