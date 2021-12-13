TARGET 8: How OSHA has handled workplace safety complaints during the pandemic
It's been almost two years since the pandemic began, and it's impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, including our workplaces.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is in charge of handling workplace complaints. The agency can decide if a complaint is valid and conduct an inspection. Upon inspection, it can also determine whether or not to issue a fine.
Target 8 filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to OSHA asking for workplace complaints made across Missouri going back to the start of the pandemic for workplaces of 100 employees or more.
According to data received, there were nearly 500 COVID-19 related complaints from Missouri employees over the last 21 months.
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery
Missouri Task Force 1 is leaving for Kentucky to help aide in recovery efforts following the tornadoes that occurred on Friday night.
According to a press release from the Boone County Fire Protection District, the task force has been activated for deployment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a type III task force. The team includes 35 personnel and 10 ground support personnel with over 100,000 pounds of equipment.
The task force is expected to depart from the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters within the next three hours. The crew aims to arrive on site on Monday by 8:00 a.m. They will join Indiana Task Force 1, Tennessee Task Force 1 and Ohio Task Force 1. Once MO-TF1 arrives in staging, they will receive a mission assignment based on local needs.
CPS board to vote on COVID-19 plan Monday, facing order from AG to strike it down
The Columbia School Board will vote Monday on whether to extend its COVID-19 plan for another month as it faces a state order to remove its mask mandate and other mitigative strategies.
This school year, public officials and parents have attended board meetings to voice strong opposition or support for the plan, which gives the district superintendent the authority to direct a mask mandate.
Cole County Toys for Tots presents annual collection results
On Sunday Harold Faughn, coordinator for Cole County Toys for Tots, announced this year's collection efforts resulted in nearly 2,000 toys for local families in need this season.
The collection was a partnership among the entire county, including Cole County EMS and other county agencies, the Hooligan Charitable Riding Group and other private donors.
"From a department standpoint I couldn't be more proud," said Eric Hoy, chief of the Cole County EMS. "Our department staff have donated 383 toys for Toys for Tots."
Forecast: Weather on a "bell curve" this week
We're heading into the third week of December, and it is the third week we're on a record watch. Temperatures are expected to reach new record limits on Wednesday, for both the high and low temperatures.
The week will begin with a mostly sunny Monday. Morning temps will go from near-freezing to 60º in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and a 5-15 mph light breeze from the south.
A warm front arrives on Tuesday, pushing temperatures into the middle 60s. The record on Tuesday is 70º from 1975. While we may reach it, mostly cloudy skies may limit the additional warming needed.