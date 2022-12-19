Local group kicks off Hanukkah with crafts and treats
People marked the start of Hanukkah with arts and crafts at the Columbia library Sunday afternoon. Families colored drawings of menorahs, painted wooden dreidels and ate traditional Jewish foods like Latkes.
The event was hosted by Chabad of MU and Mid-Missouri, a group that aims to support Columbia's Jewish community. The group is run by Rabbi Avraham Lapine and Channy Lapine. This is the third year the Lapine's have hosted this event.
EmVP: Callaway County first responders take kids shopping for Christmas
Firefighters, police officers and EMS crews took children shopping for the holidays as part of the annual Shop with a Hero event. 26 children were paired off with firefighters, police officers and EMS crews to take a ride in emergency vehicles to the Fulton Walmart.
Each child received a $100 gift card to go shopping for Christmas alongside a first responder who helped them through the aisles.
Lt. Jason Barnes, who coordinated the event, helped collect donations for the event throughout the year. Then the department coordinated with the local SERVE office and school districts to identify children who could benefit from the event.
City of Columbia to determine updates on Homeless Service Center Plan
The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement.
The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from inclement weather conditions for people in a crisis and/or experiencing homelessness. The plan will fund non-profit organizations to contribute to better services and low-barrier shelters.
The Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan is intended to provide a plan of action for distributing funds from the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds collected by the City of Columbia to increase the community's capacity to accommodate homelessness.
Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents
Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population.
As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
In contrast, Columbia’s Black population is just over 11%, lower than the national average of around 13%. The disproportionate rate mirrors a national trend.
Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina wins World Cup after beating France in sensational final
Lionel Messi's wait for World Cup glory is finally over after Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday.
It was a final for the ages, with momentum swinging both ways throughout a pulsating 120 minutes before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty after the game had finished 3-3 after extra time.
Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, scored twice but France's Kylian Mbappé netted a stunning hattrick -- the first in a final since 1966 -- as both superstars brilliantly slugged it out on the biggest stage of all.